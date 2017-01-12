RCSD Project Teams to Present Recommendations for Improving District

By Staff

Rochester City School District superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams’ cabinet has recently commissioned five Listening and Learning project teams to create ideas for improving the district, and the team members will present their recommendations to the RCSD school board Thursday.

The teams will make the recommendations based on discussions with more than 2,000 district stakeholders over the past 100 days, according to officials.

Project members will provide improvement plans based on the input they’ve received in the following areas:

Central Office Services

Communications and Engagement

District Finances

Instructional Data

School Climate

The school board meeting will take place at RCSD’s central office, in conference room 3A/B, at 131 W. Broad St.

