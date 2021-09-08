RCSD Puts Limit on Spectators for Fall Sports

Staff report

The return to in-person learning means the return to fall sports in the Rochester City School District.

After losing the fall season last year due to COVID-19, the district is returning to competition. But attendance will be limited.

The district announced on Sept. 7 that spectators are limited to two per athlete at each game, whether the event is held indoors or outdoors. All spectators also must wear masks and they must stay physically distant from each other.

The policy is subject to change based on community transmission rates and guidance from health officials.

Spectators attending events in other districts will follow protocols at those venues.

The district’s fall sports schedule is at www.rcsdk12.org/Page/52980