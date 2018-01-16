Search
Wednesday 17 January 2018
From Information to Understanding

RCSD School Board Appoints Two New Members

Jan 16, 2018Education, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on RCSD School Board Appoints Two New Members

By Staff –

 

rcsdThe Rochester City School District Board of Education has appointed Beatriz Lebron and Melanie Funchess as new school board members, and replacements for former members Malik Evans and Mary Adams.

Adams announced she would resign recently, effective Jan. 25, and Evans has been elected to City Council.

Lebron, a former school board candidate who lost in the September primary, is currently employed at Rochester Regional Health.

In addition, Funchess currently serves as director of community engagement at the Mental Health Association.

The RCSD school board is slated to confirm the appointments at its meeting on Jan. 25.

