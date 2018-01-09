RCSD School Board Member Mary Adams to Resign Jan. 25

By Staff –

Rochester City School District school board member Mary Adams will resign, effective Jan. 25, requiring the board to appoint her replacement as one of three new members taking seats on the board this year.

In November, voters returned Democratic incumbents Van Henri White and and Cynthia Elliot to the RCSD school board, in addition to electing new Democratic member Natalie Sheppard.

The board is also curently seeking a candidate to replace former school board member Malik Evans, following Evans’ recent election to city council.

Applicants for the seats have not been made public, according to an article in the Democrat and Chronicle, although two former school board candidates, Cecilia Golden and Beatriz LeBron, may still be interested in the positions.

Ultimately, Adams ‘replacement will have to run for re-election in November in order to remain on the board for the rest of Adams’ term.

