RCSD Second-Grader Donates Blankets to Open Door Mission

In the Community: From the Rochester City School District

Photo from https://twitter.com/RCSDNYS.

Winter weather does not end with the holiday season. That is why Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10, has made it her mission to collect blankets for the homeless population in Rochester.

This past December, after becoming aware of the need in our community, she approached her principal, Dr. Eva Thomas, about collecting blankets at school to donate to individuals who utilize the services of the Open Door Mission.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Kalena, her mother, and Dr. Thomas made a donation of over 50 blankets at the Open Door Mission on Plymouth Avenue.

“The homeless would be cold and have nothing to wear, so I thought of the idea of blankets,” said Guadalupe.

Elouise Headlam, Kalena’s mother, said she is proud of her daughter for being persistent and willing to make a difference.

“I told her that some homeless people do not have blankets or coats, which is why she developed the idea to donate. She stuck with it and continually talked about it. We talked to her principal, Dr. Thomas, who agreed it was a great idea. She supported us along with the rest of our School No. 10 family.”