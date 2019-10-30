RCSD Seeks Comments on School Safety Plan

File photo

The Rochester City School District is accepting comments through Nov. 21 on its districtwide school safety plan.

The plan assists “RCSD and school officials in identifying and responding to potential emergencies and crises by assigning responsibilities and duties of RCSD and school officials, students, families, and other community stakeholders.” The plan uses best practices to prevent and handle emergency situations. School safety requires “leadership and coordination by RCSD school administration with involvement and participation from all areas of the community,” according to the plan.

The plan includes:

• early detection of potentially violent behaviors,

• implementation of school security,

• trainings, drills and exercises, and

• hazard identification.

RCSD said in a news release that the plan offers “an all-hazards approach to crisis management and focuses on mitigation/prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery procedures.” The district is “committed to the safety and preparedness of its students, staff and its visitors.”

A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Nov. 21, in conference room 3A/B at 131 West Broad St.

The plan is online at www.rcsdk12.org/safetyplan.

Written comments can be submitted at: RCSDSafetyandSecurityPublicComment@rcsdk12.org.

Anyone who wants to speak at the public hearing is encouraged to register by calling Rochester School Board’s office at: (585) 262-8525. Advance registration is encouraged but not required. The Rochester School Board Business Meeting will begin immediately afterward, which also is public.