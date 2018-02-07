RCSD Special Education Chief Steps Down

By Staff –

Rochester City School District special education chief Theresa Wood has stepped down from the position, citing concerns she said compromised her integrity as her reason for leaving the role, according to an article in the Democrat and Chronicle.

“I absolutely loved working there and I’m quite upset I had to leave,” Wood said. “But ethically, morally, I just could not continue. I’ve been in special education for 37 years and my integrity would not allow me to continue.”

Wood had been serving in the position with no benefits since December, and, prior to that, she’d served as an administrator with the New York State Education Deparment.

She did not detail further detail her reasons for leaving, but said she supports Barbara Deane-Williams, the district’s new superintendent.

RCSD has faced criticism for the district’s inadequate special education services in the past. District officials have not yet commented on the matter.

