RCSD Starts New Grab-and-Go Meal Schedule Sept. 9

Staff reports

While city students begin the school year by learning from home, several buildings will be open for pickup of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.

Starting Sept. 9, meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

John Williams School No. 5, 555 Plymouth Ave.

Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.

Roberto Clemente School No. 8, 1180 St. Paul St.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9, 485 Clinton Ave.

Anna Murray-Douglass Academyh School No. 12, 999 South Ave.

John Walton Spencer School No. 16, 321 Post Ave.

Enrico Fermi School No. 17, 158 Orchard St.

Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School, No. 19, 465 Seward St.

Henry Hudson School No. 28, 450 Humboldt St.

John James Audubon School No. 33, 500 Webster Ave.

Pinnacle School No. 35, 194 Field St.

Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.

Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Ave.

Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50, 301 Seneca Ave.

Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus 625 Scio St.

Rochester International Academy/Jefferson Campus, 1 Edgerton Park

Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.

Franklin Campus, 950 Norton St.

Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.

Nathaniel Rochester Middle School, 85 Adams St.

Remote learning will take place for at least the first 10 weeks of the school year. The district’s reopening plan, is at www.rcsdk12.org/reopens.

The Rochester City School District has been with the American Diary Association, the city, Foodlink, Common Ground Health and the Rochester Area Community Foundation in organizing efforts to feed Rochester children since schools closed in mid-March.