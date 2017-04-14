RCSD Students Compete in 19th Ward Spelling Bee

By Staff –

Students from Rochester schools 10, 16, 19, 29, and 44 competed in the Seventh Annual 19th Ward Spelling Bee, Saturday, April 8, in Hoyt Hall at the University of Rochester, officials from the event stated.

The spelling bee was a partnership between the 19th Ward Community Association; Rochester Area Community Foundation; the University of Rochester; Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity; the Rochester City School District; the Arnett Branch Library; and Friends of the Arnett Library.

The 2017 winners have been named as follows:

Third grade, McKenzie Carlos, School 10, and Noah Young school 16, co-champions

Fourth grade, Neveyah Fair, School 16

Fifth grade, Fowzia Abdi, School 10

Sixth grade, Kendall McKenna, School 44

Seventh grade, Don Huggins, School 16

Eighth grade, Jordan Burgess, School 16

The winner from each grade level has been awarded a trophy, and a $500 college scholarship, paid for through a Rochester Area Community Foundation scholarship fund.

Visit www.racf.org/Spelling to donate to the Greater Rochester Spelling Bee Fund, or mail checks payable to Rochester Area Community Foundation, with Spelling Bee Fund in the memo line, to 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607.

