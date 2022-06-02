RCSD Students Recognized by Local Non-for-Profit for Academics

Rochester Children’s Scholarship Fund, Inc logo

More than 100 RCSD students in grades nine through twelve were recently recognized for their academic achievements,

The students were recognized by the Rochester Children’s Scholarship Fund, a non-for-profit organization that provides scholarships to students who are in good academic standing who may experience family financial difficulties. Students who have a grade point average of 3.25 or better in grades nine through twelve are targeted.

Among the students were fifteen seniors who will be attending colleges and/or trade schools this fall.

The students recognized were from Edison Career and Technology High School, World of Inquiry School No. 58, East Upper School, James Monroe Upper School, School of the Arts, Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School Commencement Academy, Franklin Upper School, Pathways to Technology at Edison, Rochester Early College International High School, Northeast College Preparatory High School and All City High.

The recognition ceremony took place at School of the Arts, located at 45 Prince Street in the city of Rochester.

To be eligible to apply for the fund, students need to demonstrate academic success and good citizenship. Recipients receive a financial stipend during the school year and must maintain their grade point averages and will receive money each marking period. With the financial support, students are able to purchase supplies, books, or a computer. It also allows them to work fewer hours during the school year and/or save for college.

Congratulations to all the students recognized!

For additional information about the organization, visit https://www.rcsf.info.