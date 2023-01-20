RCSD Superintendent Brings on New Leadership

In the Community: From the Rochester City School District

Rochester City School District (RCSD)’s new Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso has brought on new leadership in the appointment of Ruth B. Turner as the Deputy Superintendent for Administration and Supports.

Turner officially begins her duties as Deputy Superintendent on February 6, 2023.

“Ruth Turner’s commitment and dedication to our children is evident throughout her entire career,” said Dr. Peluso. “I am excited to welcome her back to the District in a capacity where she will be able to make a significant impact organizationally.” Ms. Turner earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Nazareth College, a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University at Buffalo, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport.

Turner returns to the RCSD having previously served as the Chief of Student Support Services and Social Emotional Learning. As a champion for children and families, she currently serves as a member of the New York State Board of Regents, representing the 7th Judicial District. She started her career in the RCSD as a School Social Worker and later advanced to become the Executive Director of Student Support Services before becoming a Chief.

After leaving the District, Turner served as a Senior Partner at See 3, where she designed and led diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice strategy and planning for various organizations.

“Ruth Turner brings significant, meaningful experience to this position, and while her presence on the New York State Board of Regents will be missed, I know that she will continue to advocate for what is best for young people in our region,” said Senator Samra Brouk, SD-55 said.

During her tenure in the District, Turner supported the most vulnerable RCSD students, was an advocate for all students and families and led the revision of the student code of conduct. She also guided the District in adopting restorative justice initiatives in terms of student discipline and was a key leader in anti-racism work. In this new role as Deputy, she will continue her efforts and provide valuable strategic and operational leadership.

Assemblymember Demond Meeks, AD 137 congratulates former RCSD student and graduate and said her experience in social work and social-emotional learning will be a great asset to the RCSD.

Below are additional State Delegation reactions to Ruth B. Turner Announcement:

On behalf of the New York State Senate and Assembly, the Rochester area state delegation would like to congratulate Ruth B. Turner for accepting the position of Deputy Superintendent for the RCSD, and thank her for her service to the New York State Board of Regents.

“Regent Turner has been a strong advocate for Rochester children for many years, that’s why I was proud to support her nomination to the Board of Regents. I am thrilled to see her bringing her passion for students to RCSD,” Senator Jeremy Cooney, SD-56 said.

Assemblywoman Sarah Clark, AD 136: said, Ruth’s departure is a loss to the Board of Regents, her unique expertise and unparalleled commitment to the wellbeing of all students will be vital to the RCSD’s success going forward. I am grateful for her many years working with students and our Rochester area families, and thank her for her service as a New York Regent. I look forward to our continued work together in her new role.”

“She brings a holistic approach to the education of our children. Her background as an educator and therapist brings into focus that schools are not only in the education business; they are also in the mental health business,” said Assemblymember Harry Bronson, AD 138. “I look forward to continuing our work to ensure a quality education for our students.”

The Board of Regents is composed of seventeen members elected by the state legislature. One member is elected from each of the state’s thirteen judicial districts, and four members serve at-large. The Rochester area state delegation will work with the New York State Education Department to carefully consider applicants to fill the Board vacancy in the 7th Judicial District following Mrs. Turner’s departure.

Congratulations Ruth B. Turner!