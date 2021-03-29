RCSD Wants Comment on Reconfiguration of Schools

Staff report

Shelley Jallow, state-appointed monitor to the RCSD, recommended the district look at reconfiguring the way schools are set up in zones. Provided photo

The Rochester City School District is looking at reconfiguring how schools are set up in zones and wants your opinion.

The district has scheduled a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m., April 5.

Reconfiguration is one of the recommendations from Shelley Jallow, the state appointed monitor for the RCSD. Jallow is providing fiscal and academic oversight. She instructed the district to convene a task force to provide recommendations. Before that happens, the district needs to collect

The district said reconfiguration is being considered “to ensure that all students are receiving access to the same educational experience, regardless of the school they attend.”

Comments will be used by the task force when it reports to the school board.

District families and staff can sign up to speak or submit feedback/questions in advance by noon, April 5, at www.rcsdk12.org/rezone.

The public may also submit feedback or questions in the live chat the day of the event on the RCSD YouTube and Facebook streams. Questions will be answered in the order they are received to the extent time allows.

From April 6-9, feedback can be submitted at www.rcsdk12.org/rezone.

For more information, including instructions to sign up for the April 5 public hearing, go to www.rcsdk12.org/rezone.