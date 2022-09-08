RCSD Welcomes Over 200 Employees at New Educator Orientation

In the Community: Rochester City School District News Release

Photo from https://www.rcsdk12.org

The Rochester City School District has welcomed over 200 new educators to the District at the start of school on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The new employees were part of a new educator orientation that took place from Monday, August 22 – Thursday, August 25 at Edison Career and Technology High School. New employees included school counselors, library/media specialists, psychologists, social workers, speech language therapists and teachers from all grade levels and subject areas.

Over 50 presenters were part of the four-day orientation, which included RCSD Instructional Leaders, Career in Teaching (CIT) Lead Teachers, Rochester Teachers Association (RTA) officers, and community agencies delivering nearly four dozen information sessions and interactive workshops.

Presentations included the following:

Equity and everyday antiracism in the RCSD

Programming on professional responsibilities

Instructional priorities

Establishing a positive classroom environment

Trauma-informed educating

These four days of information sessions and interactive workshops were overseen by Stefan Cohen, the Director of the Career in Teaching Program for the RCSD.

“CIT is a collaboration between the RCSD and the Rochester Teachers Association to retain high-quality educators and strengthen instruction by providing customized, intensive, classroom-centered support,” said Cohen. “Vetted and trained Lead Teacher-Mentors provide support to all new educators as part of a 30-year-old, nationally recognized peer assistance and review program.”

For more RCSD info visit https://www.rcsdk12.org/rcsd.