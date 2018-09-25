RCSD/East to Coordinate Security Planning for School Events with Rochester Police Department

By Staff –

After several fights broke out at Marina Stadium Saturday during a football game between East High and Wilson Academy, officials decide to involve the Rochester Police Department (RPD) in planning of future sporting and other major events.

Rochester Police responded to reports of several fights and a weapon at the stadium located at 460 Oak Street. The game was ultimately suspended and at least one person—a 17 year old—received treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital for cuts to his upper body that police say may have occurred during one of the fights.

Mayor Lovely Warren and other officials met to discuss the incidents. Those in attendance included Rochester City School District (RCSD) Superintendents Barbara Deane-Williams and Shaun Nelms; Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons; members of the Rochester Police Department Command Staff; members of City of Rochester and Rochester City School District (RCSD) Senior Management Staff; and Board of Education Commissioners Natalie Sheppard and Melanie Funchess.

Following the meeting the group issued a statement saying that RCSD and East High School officials will now coordinate throughout the year with RPD to ensure that the same security is put in place that currently happens for other city special events, festivals and concerts.