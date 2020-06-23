RCSD’s State Monitor to Take Public Comment

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

The state-appointed monitor for the Rochester City School District will take comments from the public during via video conference from 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 25.

Shelley Jallow was appointed by May 21 by the state Education Department. She will will provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance related to the educational and fiscal policies, practices, programs and decisions of the school district, the Board of Education and the superintendent.

According to a resolution passed by the Board of Education on June 2, Jallow will be paid a consulting fee of $154.27 per hour as set by the Commissioner of Education, and receive expenses related to meals, lodging, and travel, including a housing/apartment allowance of $1200 per month, mileage, airfare and rental car expenses.

The public hearing June 25 is the first of three on different topics related to the district This one is in regard to existing statutory and regulatory authority of the commissioner, the Education Department and the Board of Regents regarding school district governance and intervention under applicable state law and regulations, including but not limited to, section 306 of the Education Law. This part of the law refers to removal of a trustee, board of education member or other school officials for wilful misconduct or neglect of duty.

A second public hearing will seek comment on the academic performance of the district and a third public hearing will seek public comment on the fiscal performance of the district. The hearings are supposed to assist the monitor as she develops an academic improvement and a fiscal plan for the district and supports the district’s development of its budgets beginning with the budget for 2021-22 school year.

To speak at the June 25 hearing, e-mail statemonitor@rcsdk12.org and you will be sent the Zoom meeting number, password, and call in information. Please provide in the subject line “Rochester State Monitor Public Meeting” and include in your email your name, position (e.g., parent, teacher, district resident), and any information you want to be part of the record of the public hearing. Each speaker is given three minutes.

The deadline to register to speak at the public hearing is noon June 25.

The hearing will be streamed live at www.rcsdk12.org/meetings.

If you need an accommodation to participate and/or view the public hearing please, send your accommodation request to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org or call (585) 262-8525.

Information regarding the second public hearing on the academic performance of the district will be provided in the next couple of weeks.