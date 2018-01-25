RCTV to Celebrate “Ujamaa Rising” Production

By Staff –

RCTV will host a launch party in celebration of its new production “Ujamaa Rising,” a show that features the real-life stories of Black business owners, and their journeys to entrepreneurship.

“Ujamaa is one of the principles of the Nguzo Saba, which means Cooperative Economics in Key Swahili – ‘to build and maintain our own businesses and to profit from them together,'” the group said in a press release. “While the Nguzo Saba is a Kwanzaa principle, these principles are to be celebrated year round.”

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 3, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Ave.

The program will also feature the debut of a video montage featuring guests from season one; vendors from locally-owned businesses; food; and beverages.

Businesses featured in season one include, Beads & Bangles by Jaira; 3 Kingz Barbershop; Arkatecht LLC; Shelton Financial Management; PT Life Fitness; Headz Up Hats; and A Gamers Nostalgia.

The cost of the event is $3, and proceeds will benefit the center.

Off-street parking will be available in the parking lot.

