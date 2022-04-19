Read-Y To Go: Teacher Writes Random Things On The Board To Check Students Are Paying Attention

By Arian Movileanu

This is the moment a teacher tests her students’ attention by posting random things on the whiteboard and ends up having to wait for days until they notice.

McKenzie Guevarez, in her upper 20s, who hails from the northeast of the USA, posted the video on TikTok and it now has over 150,000 views.

In the video, the teacher shows her and the whiteboard with the random sentences written on it. One of the sentences jokingly promises students a prize, saying: “If you say Mooo at your desk today I will give you a sticker.”

Middle school teacher tests students with strange white board directions. (@miss.guevarez/Zenger).

Zenger News spoke to McKenzie and she said: “I had some students tell me they didn’t read the board’s directions, they only listened to me so I figured I’d give them a reading a test. I also remember, growing up, teachers giving my classes reading directions tests.”

She noted that this experiment shows her that her students are not very independent, and added: “They like to hear me tell them what to do before reading it so it’s a skill we can work on. It also shows me that maybe I have too many words on the screen and it makes me think about how I can better accommodate them.”

McKenzie told Zenger News about her students’ reaction to her video: “They saw it on my TikTok and were absolutely shocked. It was kind of hilarious to see how surprised they were. Those who saw it online try and search for more prizes sometimes now.

“I have already started doing more and plan to continue. After my students saw my TikTok some started searching for them (the prizes).

“I definitely think that I can start adding directions with more pictures or even videos to see if students would watch/view those more. The issue is we don’t have headphones for every student so videos could be difficult for that reason.

“I loved some of the other advice, but for me, it’s not about the prize. It’s about getting students who have become very dependent on others since the pandemic to become more independent.”

In the end, she concluded: “I love to teach and I love these kids, even if they don’t always follow directions.

“School shouldn’t be something where kids can’t have fun and joke around.”