Reading Minds: Mercedes-Benz’s New Flagship Car Model Might Be Able To Understand Human Thinking

WASHINGTON — At the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, Germany, Automobile giant Mercedes-Benz displayed the next iteration of its Vision AVTR concept car, first shown at International Consumer Electronics Show 2020.

Mercedes-Benz has said that the car now has tech that lets you perform specific tasks just by thinking about them.

IAA is a German auto show that happens once every two years. IAA (German for International Automobile Exposition) Mobility 2021 focuses on electrification and alternative transport, including e-bikes.

“Why autonomous cars are set to read your mind as well as the road Mercedes-Benz unveils a brain-computer interface that could one day see you control the AC (but not the accelerator) just by thinking about it,” tweeted tech blogger Devyand.

International Consumer Electronics Show is the yearly technology fair for the consumer electronics industry.

After a short calibration period, the device can record and measure brain activity, so when the user focuses on a specific light on a dashboard, the device can detect that and perform a certain task.

This is not something that is just theoretical, as visitors of the IAA Mobility 2021 show could try the technology out for themselves by visiting the company’s booth.

The Vision AVTR, a reference to the movie Avatar, in which the protagonists could establish a neural connection with the natural world on the moon of Pandora, is Mercedes-Benz’s most futuristic concept.

The car has no steering wheel, has its back covered in scaly-looking “bionic flaps,” and has wheels that can rotate far enough to allow the car to move sideways, among other futuristic technologies.

“The EQE, the new business avant-garde saloon, celebrates its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2021,” Mercedes- Benz tweeted at the launch of its new model EQE at IAA Mobility 2021.

“The Mercedes-AMG EQS is the first high-performance vehicle in its segment. It’s tailor-made for the car enthusiasts looking for innovative electric mobility paired with sporty, agile driving dynamics.”

It’s based on visual perception. The car has light dots projected on the car’s digital dashboard, and a BCI (brain-computer interface) device with wearable electrodes will be attached to the back of the user’s head.

Mercedes-Benz had recently announced the second generation of its MBUX infotainment system.

“The MBUX in 2021 is more responsive and much faster,” the company said in a blog.

“It utilizes artificial intelligence to offer you a personalized experience with your new Mercedes-Benz. For example, the touch operation protects you from distracted driving.

“Drivers can use the MBUX intuitive touch screen to control ambient lighting, seat positions, toggle driving modes, and phone options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to manage calls, contacts, and navigations,” the company said.

The company said that Mercedes-Benz’s natural speech recognition feature is responsive to its inbuilt intelligent voice control.

“You use your natural speech to activate voice control easily. It gives you a personalized experience as your car listens to your commands or instructions and provides your answers,” the company said.

“The system listens to and responds to your natural voice. You can ask your car about a nearby car park or where you can fuel, and it will give you internet-sourced answers. It can even execute combined commands. Tell your car to keep warm and play your favorite music as you drive, and it will do it for you.”

Other car manufacturers also presented their new models at IAA Mobility 2021.

“Putting the spotlight on e-mobility at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich. Showcasing the Audi Grandsphere concept and sharing Audi’s vision of future mobility at the ‘House of Progress’ on Wittelsbacherplatz,” tweeted Audi.

“The All-New Dacia Jogger seven-seater is on display at Dacia’s Lake Camp at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. The brand is also displaying the entire new Dacia range from its adventurous Base Camp location at Königsplatz in the city center,” Renault tweeted.

