Parents have a lot of important decisions to make when it comes to their children’s education. One of the most important questions is whether to send their children to public or private school. Private schools can offer many benefits that parents may not be aware of. Here are six reasons to consider private schools for your children.



1. Smaller Class Sizes

The difference between public and private schools is significant when it comes to class sizes. According to NCES, the average class size in a public school is 25 students, compared to 19 in private institutions. As a result, private institutions have a better student-to-teacher ratio of 12.2 versus 16.1 kids per class. This allows for more individualized attention for each student. Students in small classes are also more likely to get help when they need it.



This is important because students who receive one-on-one attention tend to perform better academically than those who do not. In addition, smaller class sizes create a more supportive and friendly environment for students.



2. Highly Qualified Teachers

Private schools employ highly qualified teachers who are passionate about their work. These teachers are often certified in their subject areas and have years of experience teaching students. They are also held to high standards, which means that your child is likely to receive a quality education.



3. More Opportunities for Extracurricular Activities

Extracurricular activities are an important part of a child’s education. They allow students to explore their interests and talents and can help them develop skills that will benefit them later in life.



Most private schools offer various extracurricular activities, from athletics to the arts. This allows students to find something they are passionate about and excel at.



In addition, private schools often have more resources than public schools. This means that your child will have access to better facilities and more opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities.



4. Better College Preparation

Private schools place a strong emphasis on college preparation. They provide students with the tools they need to succeed in higher education.



In addition, private schools have relationships with colleges and universities that can help your child get into their dream school. Many private schools also offer scholarships to their students.



This is important because a good college education is essential for success in today’s economy. Private schools can help your child get a head start on their college journey.



5. Safe and Secure Environment

One of the biggest concerns parents have is their child’s safety. It is natural to want to send your child to a school where they will be safe and protected.



Private schools are known for having a safe and secure environment. They have strict security measures in place, which means that your child is less likely to be exposed to danger.



In addition, they often have a smaller student body. This means that there is less of a chance that your child will be bullied or feel unsafe at school. They are a safe and secure choice for parents who want to ensure their child’s safety.



6. Higher Academic Standards

Private schools have high academic standards, which means that your child is likely to excel in their studies. These schools hold their teachers and students to a high level of accountability which means that your child will get the best education possible.



This is certainly one of the reasons why a lot of Americans prefer private schools. According to a poll of 1,017 adults in the United States aged 18 and older, 71% rated independent private schools as excellent or good. At the same time, 63% also gave the same assessment to parochial or church-related schools.



7. They Instill Values

Many parents send their children to private schools because they want them to learn values like respect, discipline, and responsibility. Private schools have a strong moral code that is taught in all of their classes.



In addition, some private schools often have religious affiliations. This means that your child will be taught values aligned with your family values and beliefs.



One in four schools in the United States is private, and the number of students attending these schools has been rising in recent years. These schools offer many benefits, such as a safe and secure environment, high academic standards, and values-based education. Consider sending your child to a private school in Rochester today.