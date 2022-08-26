Reconnect Rochester Bus Stop Cubes, Relax While You Wait

By Staff

Bus Stop Cube/RTS bus. Photo from https://reconnectrochester.org/programs/bus-stop-cubes-a-place-to-rest-while-you-wait/

Bus Stop Cubes seating is here, now public transit riders can have a place to rest while waiting.

Reconnect Rochester, are champions of transportation choices that enable a more vibrant and equitable community. They envision the Rochester community to be “connected by a robust transportation network that makes it easier for everyone — regardless of physical or economic ability — to get around,” according to the Reconnect Rochester website.

Reconnect Rochester recently joined with New York State Senator Samra Brouk, the City of Rochester, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RTS) and other community partners for a recent ribbon cutting event to celebrate the installation of fiberglass bus stop cubes in Rochester neighborhoods.

“I am thankful for partners like Reconnect Rochester who are working every day to help Rochester build a more sustainable transportation network,” said Senator Brouk. “I secured a $50,000 state grant for Reconnect Rochester to help support its Bus Cubes project, which will increase accessibility at bus stops by adding comfortable seating with fun and welcoming design.”

There are a total of 23 cubes installed at bus stops on Portland Ave, Hudson Ave, Dewey Ave, Lake Ave and St. Paul St. The latest round brings the total to 54 cubes that have been installed across the city since 2020. A map of the locations can be viewed here.

“The vibrant pops of red, yellow, green and blue in our community are colorful reminders that here in Rochester, we value equity and comfortable accessibility for the broad spectrum of people who rely on our transportation network,” Brouk said.

RTS bus service is essential for 26% of households in the City of Rochester that do not have access to a personal vehicle and rely on public transportation to get around.

Reconnect Rochester believes that having a respectable place to sit while waiting is a comfort and convenience that should be provided to public transit riders. Amenities that are especially important for senior citizens, people with disabilities and parents with young children. Passing pedestrians can also benefit from the Bus Stop Cubes as a place to rest.

Resident sits on cube. Photo from https://reconnectrochester.org/programs/bus-stop-cubes-a-place-to-rest-while-you-wait/

“Seating at bus stops not only supports the basic needs of people who rely on RTS bus service, it also encourages more people to use public transportation by improving the experience,” said Mary Staropoli, Interim Executive Director at Reconnect Rochester.

The bus stop cube project is a partnership between Reconnect Rochester and the City of Rochester. The latest round of bus stop cubes was made possible by funding secured by New York State Senator Samra Brouk, a Revilatize Rochester Fund streetscape grant administered by REDCO and the generosity of a private donor.

Additional Reconnect Rochester info can be found at www.ReconnectRochester.org, find Bus Stop Cube Project info at https://reconnectrochester.org/programs/bus-stop-cubes-a-place-to-rest-while-you-wait/.