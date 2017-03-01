Red Cross blood donation opportunities March 16-31

Join the Red Cross movement this March by giving blood

(March 1, 2017) – All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.

With the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, donors can conveniently schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass before coming to their appointments.

“I’ve always thought it was the right thing to do, to donate when it was convenient for me,” said Lance Ford. “But after my triplets were born premature and needed transfusions in the neonatal intensive care unit, I decided that it was more important to seek out opportunities to donate, rather than just waiting until it was convenient to me. The Red Cross apps and notifications make it very easy to find a location near you, and they are so courteous, respectful and efficient. There is really no excuse not to donate. It’s such a small thing that makes such a big difference!”

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood. Join their ranks by making an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Greece Blood Donation Center

2590 West Ridge Rd., Buckman’s Plaza

Rochester, NY 14626

Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Perinton Blood Donation Center

Perinton Hills Shopping Center

6687 Pittsford-Palmyra Rd.

Fairport, NY 14450

Monday: 11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Rochester Blood Donation Center

50 Prince St.

Rochester, NY 14607

Tuesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. (second and fourth Friday of each month)

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. (first and third Saturday of each month)

West Henrietta Blood Donation Center

825 John St.

West Henrietta, NY 14586

Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday- Thursday: 11:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Livingston

Caledonia

3/20/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Columba Church, 198 North Street

Dansville

3/29/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Genesee Community College Dansville, 31 Clara Barton Street

Livonia

3/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 21 Summers Street

Mount Morris

3/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mt Morris Central School, Bonadonna Avenue

_______________

Monroe

Brockport

3/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., State University of New York at Brockport Seymour College Union, 350 New Campus Drive

3/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., State University of New York at Brockport Seymour College Union, 350 New Campus Drive

Fairport

3/16/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Martha Brown Middle School, 665 Ayrault Road

Mendon

3/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Catherines Church Monsignor Schnacky Community Center, 26 Mendon Ionia Road

Rochester

3/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue

3/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Heartland School Solutions – Nutrikids, 787 Elmgrove Rd., Bld. 1

3/16/2017: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Rochester Blood Donation Center, 50 Prince Street

3/17/2017: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue

3/17/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Highland Hospital, 1000 South Avenue

3/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Laurelton Fire Department, 405 Empire Boulevard

3/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Frontier Abstract, 69 Cascade Dr, Suite 101

3/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Strong Donor Room, 601 Elmwood Avenue

3/24/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Chili Fire Department, 3231 Chili Avenue

3/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Paul Boulevard Fire Department, 433 Cooper Road

3/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Coordinated Care Services, Inc, 1099 Jay St, Building J

3/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nazareth College, 4245 East Avenue

3/29/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Chapel of Rochester, 2505 Browncroft Blvd

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westside Family YMCA, 920 Elmgrove Road

4/1/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 3285 Buffalo Road

Spencerport

3/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion- Spencerport, 691 Trimmer Road

Webster

3/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Webster Aquatic Center, 875 Ridge Road

3/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road

3/27/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fairport Elks Lodge 2396, 1066 Jackson Road

_______________

Ontario

Canandaigua

3/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Human Resources Building, 3019 County Complex Road

3/27/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

3/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Veterans Affairs Medical Center Building 5, 400 Fort Hill Avenue

Clifton Springs

3/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midlakes High School, 1554 Route 488

3/29/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Finger Lakes Ambulance, 5 W Main Street

Geneva

3/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Francis DeSales Church Parish Hall, 130 Exchange Street

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 198 North Street

Victor

3/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Victor Town Hall, 85 East Main Street

3/21/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Victor Primary School, 953 High Street

3/30/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road

_______________

Wayne

Lyons

3/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan Street

Macedon

3/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street

Newark

3/21/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Michaels Church, 401 South Main Street

3/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES, 121 Drumlin Court

3/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart, 6788 Route 31

Palmyra

3/31/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Palmyra Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main St.

Red Creek

3/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Red Creek Fire Department, 7026 Main Street

Walworth

3/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church Street

_______________

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.