Outdoor Orchestra Event Among the Pines at Cumming Nature Center

ROCHESTER, NY – Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike revel in nature’s acoustics at Orchestra in the Pines at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) Cumming Nature Center (CNC). The event features special performances by the Finger Lakes Symphony Orchestra as well as regional refreshments. Orchestra in the Pines takes place on Saturday, June 17 from 1-5pm.

As they sway with the majestic red pines, guests enjoy a selection of pops and light classical music. The event also highlights locally sourced refreshments, including wine and beer for purchase and complimentary snacks. The CNC is open all day, so event guests are encouraged to arrive early for a hike, pack a picnic lunch and experience this unique combination of Finger Lakes culture and scenery. The program is included below:

1-5pm: Refreshments: Locally sourced, including wine and beer for purchase and complimentary snacks

2:15-2:45pm: Meet the Orchestra: Before the concert begins, get a special behind-the-scenes opportunity to see the instruments up close and ask the musicians questions (great for kids!)

3pm: Concert Begins

Tickets to Orchestra in the Pines are general admission. There are 125 chairs available on a first come, first served basis. Ample room for lawn chairs, blankets and standing room available for all other guests. The acoustics are tremendous in the pines, so there isn’t a single bad seat in the house! Tickets are $25 for the general public, $20 for RMSC members and free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.rmsc.org or by calling 585.697.1942. In the event of rain, the concert will take place on the following day, Sunday, June 18.

CNC is a dynamic, 900-acre environmental education facility that celebrates the unique landscape and culture of the Finger Lakes region through experiential learning opportunities and thoughtful exhibits. CNC is located at 6472 Gulick Road, Naples, NY 14512.