Friday 31 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

Reggie Harris in concert April 30

Mar 30, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Reggie Harris in concert April 30

Sunday, April 30, 2017
7:00 PM
Community Concert
Features artist: Reggie Harris, songwriter, storyteller
Leslie Lee and Steve Gretz
Rochester, NY
No admission charge (donations of non-perishable food items and/or cash accepted for Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf)

When

Sun Apr 30, 2017

Where

Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester, NY 14626 greecebaptistchurch.org info: Steve at 585-413-0551 or sgretz@rochester.rr.com

