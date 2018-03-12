Body of Missing Teen Found In Genesee River; Local Group to Hold Vigil

By Staff –
The remains of missing 14-year-old Treyvan Rowe have been found in the Genesee River, according to police.
Rowe’s family and hundreds of volunteers had been searching for the autistic teen for three days, after he failed to enter School No. 12 when he got off the bus Thursday morning.
Police sent divers into an area of the river near an underpass where there had been sightings of Rowe on Sunday.
“The Rochester Police Department would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Trevyan Rowe,” Rochester Police Department Chief Michael Ciminelli said in a statement.
In addition, “I am very, very sad by this news, which is every parent’s worst fear,” Mayor Lovely Waren said. “My heart and prayer go out to Trevyan’s family and friends. Trevyan is a very special boy who was loved, and he captured the hearts of our entire community. I want to thank the thousands of Rochester citizens who took to the streets in the snow and cold top look for Trevyan. Our city’s heart clearly shined.”
Rochester City School District officials are currently investigating whether the school followed the proper protocol by waiting several hours before notifying Rowe’s family to let them know he had not been in school.
According to RCSD Superintendent Barbara Deane Williams, the district will bring in an independent investigator to find out why the family wasn’t immediately notified of Treyvan’s absence on Thursday.
“We’re still checking to see if and when a call went out, and to whom and to what number,” Deane said. “So that’s what I mean about having the opportunity to look at the actual facts. What we’re hearing is a lot of inconsistent information, and it’s important to me that we get the accurate information, and the facts.”
Rowe’s uncle, Kent Handy, has reportedly said the district should be held accountable for the misstep.
“They definitely dropped the ball,” Handy stated. “If they would have just called I don’t think we would be having this conversation right now. That phone call would have made a difference between him being missing that first night. By the time the school bus got the other kids home, and we realized he wasn’t at school or on that bus, it was already late in the evening.”
According to the Rochester Police Department, there have been no signs of foul play in the matter.
The local non-profit Autism Up will hold a vigil in memory of Rowe at 7 p.m., in the Blue Cross Arena, on Monday, March 12.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/810374705819409/ for additional information regarding the vigil, and visit https://www.gofundme.com/trevyan to contribute to the family’s funeral costs.
