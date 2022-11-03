Remembering, Honoring, Celebrating. VOC Hosts Signature Telethon for Heroes

In the Community: Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) Photo from https://veteransoutreachcenter.org/celebration

Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) is hosting its signature event, A Stars & Stripes Celebration, Friday, November 4 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center starting at 6 p.m.

This event serves to remember, honor, and celebrate the brave men and women who served our country. It also features the powerful Table of Honor Ceremony, honoring those from the Rochester area who were killed in action since September 11, 2001.

In addition to that, VOC is hosting their Hope for Heroes Telethon on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th, from 7 – 7:30 p.m. on WROC TV-8. The telethon will feature stories of veterans who came to VOC looking for help, overcame adversity, and went on to see their own success. Viewers will be able to call in to donate or make a donation online.

“A Stars & Stripes Celebration is our biggest event of the year and we’re excited to be back at the Convention Center for it,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said. “It’s a powerful, moving event that we believe truly honors and celebrates those who put on our nation’s uniform and served our country.”

“Our Hope for Heroes Telethon is another way we will highlight the services available to local veterans and the successes of those who came to us looking for help. We will be sharing great stories and raising funds for critically needed services at VOC.”

To learn more about Stars & Stripes or Hope for Heroes, visit www.vocroc.org/celebration.

Since 1973, Veterans Outreach Center has been committed to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families by offering free, veteran-specific services, including employment counseling, vocational training and housing for homeless Veterans.



For more information about VOC services please call 585.546.1081 or visit www.vocroc.org.