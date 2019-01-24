Report Lays Ground-work for Mayoral Involvement in City Schools

Mayor Lovely Warren released a report Wednesday showing that according to results from her recent community input sessions, Rochester residents want her to have a larger role in the Rochester City School District.

Warren says 90 percent of Rochester citizens who participated in community input sessions on Rochester schools support a Community Schools model as well as the Mayor having a closer, more formal partnership with City schools.

Over the past few years there has been discussions of a mayoral take-over of city schools but Warren has not yet said if she will move forward with a plan and what that plan will look like.

“It’s clear that our residents want Community Schools that provide wrap-around services including counseling, mental health services and expanded childcare options for families,” she said. “They also want a stronger partnership between the Mayor’s office and our schools.

The City held five community inputs sessions in December, including two for parents of children in the district, a community stakeholder discussion, a student forum and a telephone town hall meeting. In total, over 3,000 residents participated.

The survey results come in the wake of the Rochester City School District’s Distinguished Educator report calling for a complete overhaul of city schools.

“I believe in our students and teachers, and it’s clear that our community does so as well,” Warren said. “However, we have concerns about the direction and leadership of our school district.”

The full report is available at www.cityofrochester.gov/RCSDInputReport/.