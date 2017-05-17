Republicans Begin to Talk About Trump’s Possible Impeachment

By Staff –

Republicans are beginning to talk about the possibility of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, according to reports.

Although GOP members have largely remained silent since the president was recently criticized for firing former FBI Director James Comey, they are now acknowledging that reports Trump pressured Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn would be just cause for impeachment.

“Obstruction of justice in the case of Nixon, in the case of Clinton in the late 90s, has been considered an impeachable offense,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) said in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon Tuesday.

In addition, Rep. Justin Amash (R – Mich.) told thehill.com, if Trump were guilty of obstructing justice, it would be cause for impeachment, however, “…everybody gets a fair trial in this country,” he added.

The Trump administration has denied the president ever pressured the former FBI director.

The report was “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey,” White House officials stated.

President Trump fired Flynn after he misled Vice President Mike Pence regarding his communications with a Russian ambassador.

Comey had been conducting an investigation into both Flynn and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

