Rev. Dr. Weldon G. Thomas – Homegoing Celebration Services

“With a broken heart, but with gratefulness for the time we had with our wonderful beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, pastor and scholar,” the Thomas family announces the homegoing celebration services for the Rev. Dr. Weldon G. Thomas.

Services will be held in Rochester and Washington, DC.

Rochester, New York, Friday, February 15, 2019

New Bethel CME Church – 270 Scio Street, Rochester, NY 14605 / Lie-In-State: 12:00 noon – 8:00 p.m.

Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Ceremony: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Celebration of Life and Legacy Service: 11:00 a.m. (Parking available at School #58 lot on Friday and Saturday)

Services entrusted to DM Williams Funeral Home 2793 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622 585-347-0430

********************

Washington, D.C, Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Israel Metropolitan CME Church – 557 Randolph Street, NW Washington, DC 20011

Visitation: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. – Celebration of Life and Legacy Service: 12:00 noon

Services entrusted to Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Road, NE Washington, DC 20019 202-399-3600

Interment: Arlington National Cemetery (Date TBD)

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS CAN BE SENT TO THE NEW BETHEL CME CHURCH SCHOLARSHIP FUND.

Reverend Dr. Weldon G. Thomas was a native of Annapolis, MD. In 2005, Dr. Thomas was appointed to the New Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Rochester. Prior to relocating to Rochester, he served as the Presiding Elder of the New York – New England District of the CME Church. Within his denomination, Thomas serves as the Director of Christian Education for the New York – Washington Region and is a member of the CME Board of Institutional Chaplains.

Dr. Thomas was very active in Rochester within several organizations. He was a community representative on the Action for a Better Community (ABC) Head Start Policy Council. He also convened the Rochester Better Life Collaborative (RBLC); a founder and the convener of the Rochester Faith Collaborative (RFC) a faith-based HIV/AIDS prevention health initiative; receiving recognition from the University of Rochester Medical Center for his advocacy and support of initiatives to improve the health of the community. He was a member of the Ecumenical Committee of National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS (NBLCA) in Rochester. He served in many capacities planning and helping to facilitate health conferences throughout the state and the city, including the annual Faith and Medicine Conference. Thomas is one of the founding pastor’s that helped to create the Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition (IHMC) here in Rochester. He has led his church’s Health Ministry with an increase in health education, awareness and initiatives. He has served as a member of the Mayor’s Healthy Weight Leadership Council promoting healthy physical activities for our children.

Pastor Thomas served as a member of Church United, an ecumenical clergy service group. Other affiliations that Dr. Thomas supported include the Rochester City School District’s Pillars of Hope Mentoring program. Pastor Thomas was a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Rochester Christian Fellowship (URCF) campus ministry. He was a staunch supporter of Pack and Troop #293 of the Boy Scouts of America, sponsored by New Bethel that recently named two Eagle Scouts.

Thomas was a member of the Rochester Alumni chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He received the chapter’s Alpha Award of Merit. Pastor Thomas retired as a Reserve Chaplain in the rank of Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force. He also served as Campus Chaplain at the University of Maryland, College Park. Dr. Thomas received the Rev. Raymond L. Graves Leadership Award at the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Commission city-wide annual program. Prior to his arrival in Rochester, Dr. Thomas pastored St. John CME Church in Washington, DC church for 14 years. During his tenure he led the congregation in the $1.6 million construction of an education building and church renovation project. In September 2017, the congregation named the building in his honor.

Dr. Thomas proudly authored 30 Years of HER: Reflections and Love Poems of a Happily Married Man, published in 2009. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland; and his Masters of Divinity degree from the Princeton Theological Seminary, in Princeton, New Jersey. He later earned the Doctor of Ministry degree from the Northeastern Seminary at the Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, where this year he was named Alumni of the Year. Pastor Thomas is survived by his wife Marilyn Drew Thomas, their two sons, R. Kayeen (author, educator and film maker) and Daniel Weldon (celebrity chef and author), daughter-in-law Monee, and granddaughter, Zion, and grandson, Weldon.