Reward Offered for Information in Shooting Deaths of Jaquayla Young, Jarvis Alexander

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Roland Howard, right, stepfather of Jaquayla Young, is overcome during a news conference to announce a reward for information in the shooting deaths of Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander on Sept. 19. Jaquayla’s mother, Kwanza Howard, reaches to comfort her husband. Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group.

While some witnesses have come forward about the Sept. 19 shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue that killed two people and wounded 14 and investigators have suspects, a reward is being offered for more information.

“The most devastating thing parents may have to experience is the loss of a child,” said James Alexander, whose son Jarvis Alexander was killed along with Jaquayla Young. “… To those who have information about this incident that claimed those lives and other people that were injured, I’d like you to put yourself in our shoes. If God has put it on your heart to come forward with information, then you know that is the right thing to do.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Rochester Police Department and CrimeStoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killings of the teens.

James Alexander, father of Jarvis Alexander, speaks at a news conference Oct. 22 announcing a reward for information in the shooting deaths of his son and Jaquayla Young. Jaquayla’s mother, Kwanza Howard, and stepfather, Roland Howard listen. Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

“I truly believe that what’s done in the dark will come to the light,” Alexander said. “Somebody knows something. If you have that information I feel you’re obligated to come forward because those lives that were taken were innocent.”

Capt. Frank Umbrino of Major Crimes Unit said there are “persons of interest” but said RPD is not prepared to make an arrest at this point. He said investigators have looked at cell phone video and social media posts.

Umbrino said he wanted to believe that the community did not need a financial incentive to come forward. “I believe they want to come forward because it’s the right thing. Sometimes we need a little push.”

He said the reward also brings the killings back to front of people’s minds.

“The families have been living this since September,” Umbrino said. “They have not forgotten about it. We want to remind the community of the pain that’s going on and hope that this will encourage people to come forward.”

Umbrino said there was no reason Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander would be targeted and they were innocent victims in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As he called Jaquayla and Jarvis “two really good kids,” Jaquayla’s stepfather, Roland Howard, sobbed. Jaquayla’s mother, Kwanza Howard, reached to him and put her hand on his back.

“We need more people to come forward,” Umbrino said. “There were over 200 people there. There should be a line outside our door. We’re hoping people step up and help us bring justice for the families.

Anyone with information can email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov, ATFTips@atf.gov, or call CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300 or RPD at (585) 428-6057.