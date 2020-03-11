RHA Moving to Online Applications for Public Housing Wait List

Staff reports

Applications for the public housing waiting list can be made online as the system moves to being completely digital by 2022.

Applications can be made at www.rochesterhousing.org/apply.

During the transition, applications still can be made by mail or by fax, or in person at the Rochester Housing Authority Applications Processing Center, 270 Lake Ave., Suite 300.

The public housing wait list is separate from the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher wait list, which is closed.

Deputy Executive Director Shawn Burr said the Rochester Housing Authority is working to improve procedures to meet advances in technology and the growing need for housing. “Digitizing our waiting lists means we can move people more efficiently into housing while also providing a more convenient and timely process for customers.”

Applications for the public housing waiting list can be submitted at any time, as the program remains open throughout the year.

RHA’s qualifications for Public Housing can be found at www.rochesterhousing.org/qualification-guidelines.

RHA was established in 1955 as an independent public corporation by New York State Public Housing Law. RHA serves more than 26,000 lower-income families, seniors and disabled residents and program participants in the five-county Greater Rochester area. Approximately 20% of those reside in more than 2,400 RHA public housing units, while others served receive assistance in the form of voucher or certificate programs that help them afford eligible, private housing.