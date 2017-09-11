RIT Receives Diversity Award and Recognition

By Staff –

The Rochester Institute of Technology has received a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT into Diversity magazine for the fourth year in a row.

The award honors colleges and universities that show an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campuses, and the school will be featured, along with 79 other recipients, in the magazine’s November 2017 issue.

RIT has also been honored as an institution committed to diversity for 2017 by Minority Access, Incorporated. Minority Access will formally recognize the university during its Eighteenth National Role Models Conference, which takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, in Washington, D.C.

This is the first time the school has received the recognition.

“It takes a village to create a culture of diversity and inclusion,” Keith Jenkins, interim vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion, stated. “I applaud the great work of the many RIT departments, colleges, divisions and individuals who help our students achieve greatness through difference. I believe that it is through faculty and staff hires; through tenure and promotion of women, historically underrepresented men and deaf and hard-of-hearing faculty; through the closing of graduation gaps between AALANA (African American, Latino American and Native American) and non-AALANA, that we can begin to imagine the many faces of success that can exist as a result of our mentoring, sponsoring and supporting each and every person who becomes a part of this RIT family.”

This year, has RIT welcomed its most diverse freshman class to date.

According to school officials, early enrollment figures indicate that traditionally underrepresented, first-year, self-identified AALANA populations at the school have reached 17.5 percent , up from 15 percent the year prior.

Visit http://www.rit.edu/news/story.php?id=62928 for additional information regarding RIT’s new freshman class.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.