Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha-Starrer “Kakuda” Goes On Floors

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem started shooting for “Kakuda” on July 19, 2021.

Aditya Sarpotdar will direct the upcoming film.

Sinha took to her Instagram account to share the news along with posting a picture featuring her along with her co-stars and director of the movie.

“Boooooooooo. Triple trouble on the way! Get ready for a spooktacular — laughter riot with RSVP’s homegrown production, #Kakuda! (sic),” Sinha said in the post.

“Shoot begins today, and the smiles on our faces say it all.”

Produced by RSVP Movies, “Kakuda” marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films “Classmates,” “Mauli,” and “Faster Fine.”

“Uladhaal,” starring Ankush Choudhary and Subodh Bhave, was his first film as a filmmaker.

The film was written by the duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the film’s associate producer.

“I’m very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala,” Sarpotdar said, talking about the upcoming film.

“We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect, and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits.”

Sinha also commented on the upcoming project.

“Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of ‘Kakuda’ from the moment I read it. It’s the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience,” she said.

“I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre, and ‘Kakuda’ is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster,” Deshmukh said.

Saleem said that he is excited about the experience.

“A great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer, and supremely talented co-stars what more can one ask for in a film? ‘Kakuda’ is going to be a fun ride.”

“Kakuda,” with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse on a village stuck in time. The trio is confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition, and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

“With a clear focus on homegrown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy ‘Kakuda.’ With a solid script, an extremely talented cast, and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre,” Screwvala said.

The direct to digital horror-comedy will be shot in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil)