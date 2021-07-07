Ritviz, Karan Kanchan’s New Song ‘Khamoshi’ Is Inspired By Lockdown Silence

MUMBAI, India — Electronica producer and indie artist Ritviz has collaborated with music producer Karan Kanchan on a song titled “Khamoshi.”

The song, which was made amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will be out on July 9.

Speaking more about “Khamoshi,” Ritviz, who has promised to come up with 21 new songs this year, said that the song was supposed to be out last year but could not happen due to creative reasons.

“Karan and I announced the release of “Khamoshi” in December last year, but for creative reasons, we didn’t end up putting it out,” he said.

“It took us a bit to figure out what was missing, but eventually we did, and I’m so excited with how it has turned out.”

“Since there are 21 songs coming up across August to December, it just made complete sense to add this as a surprise drop to kick off the string of releases.”

The “Udd Gaye” composer took to his Twitter to make the announcement of joining forces with hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut and bass pioneer Nucleya.

“21 songs in 21 weeks. Two albums with @seedhemaut and @nucleya. MORE INFO IN THE COMING WEEKS,” he tweeted.

As per Kanchan, “Khamoshi” is inspired by the silence of lockdown.

“The entire track was worked upon during the thick of the pandemic, but I’m super happy with the way it has turned out,” he said.

“Khamoshi as a concept finds resonance with the silence we have been dealing with in this lockdown and how the quiet is perhaps not always the most comforting.”

“The buzzing sounds of existence seem to have almost vanished and been replaced by an eerie deafening hush.”

“The pandemic has changed our sonic environment, and one could never imagine how it would take a pandemic to appreciate everyday sounds.”

Kanchan further spoke about his experience working with Ritviz.

“My original impression of the soundtrack was inspired by the 80’s English pop. However, the song got a brand-new lease of life when Ritviz added his Hindustani classical flair to it,” he said.

As a teaser for his song “Khamoshi,” Ritviz shared a video on his Instagram handle on July 5.

“Ok, I lied about 21 songs. THERE ARE 22. Khamoshi with @karankanchanmusic out on July 9,” the caption read.

In the 33-second video, Ritviz can be seen shooting for his song while a part of it played in the background.

Friends and fans expressed their excitement in the singer-composer’s comments section.

“How are you making this happen?” Dolly Singh, video creator, and Instagram influencer said.

The audio release of “Khamoshi” would be accompanied by a music video directed by Jugaad Motion Pictures, who have been behind most of Ritviz’s distinctive videos like “Sage” and “Liggi.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil)