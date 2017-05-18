RMAPI, Catholic Family Center Hold Town Hall Meeting

By Staff –

The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), city of Rochester, Action for a Better Community, Catholic Family Center and The Community Place of Greater Rochester held a town hall meeting to provide an update on RMAPI initiatives on May 17.

The groups told about 30 community members how they can help the programs eradicate poverty in the area, and explained how RMAPI’s first two initiatives, the Bridges to Success program and the Family Independence Initiative, will work.

Bridges to Success will match participants with individual mentors, and the Family Independence Initiative will help participants form self-directed peer groups.

Both programs are anti-poverty initiatives that have been duplicated in cities across the country, in an effort to increase residents’ financial security in the regions.

Rochester’s Catholic Family Center will be the lead agency for the initiatives, which are funded by $3 million in state grants and private donations, in partnership with Action for a Better Community and The Community Place of Greater Rochester.

The groups will hold another public forum on June 1, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 145 Parsells Ave.

Visit https://vimeo.com/218039140 to view video from the event, or click on the image below.

