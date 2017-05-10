RMAPI, Catholic Family Center to Provide Update at Town Hall Meeting

By Staff –

The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), city of Rochester, Action for a Better Community, Catholic Family Center and The Community Place of Greater Rochester will host a community town hall to provide an update on the first RMAPI solutions being delivered in the Beechwood, EMMA, Marketview Heights, and CONEA neighborhoods on May 17.

The groups will also be seeking community input regarding the city’s new anti-poverty initiatives.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in The Community Place of Greater Rochester’s gym, at 145 Parsells Ave.

Mayor Lovely Warren, RMAPI director Leonard Brock, and other community leaders are scheduled to attend the event, which officials said will include the following topics and activities:

Community leaders and early participants describing two exciting initiatives and initial experiences;

Interactive discussions to hear community input about RMAPI’s new initiatives;

An explanation of how community members can access approaches that will allow them to fulfill their goals;

Discussions surrounding support with a trusted peer group or partner through the initiatives;

Enrolled participants’ access to social and financial resources, and their ability to earn and receive incentives;

A gift card raffle with four winners.

In addition, souvenirs, t-shirts, and refreshments will also be available at the event.

