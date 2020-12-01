RMAPI Names New Executive Director

Patti Singer

pattisinger@miniorityreporter.net

Aqua Porter was announced as executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative on Dec. 1, 2020. Provided by RMAPI

Aqua Porter, who had led the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative since May as interim executive director, has been named to the top post.

Porter was elected by unanimous vote of the steering committee on Nov. 30.

Announcement of her position as executive director was made Dec. 1.

Porter succeeded Leonard Brock, who had been named the first executive director of RMAPI in June 2015, about six months after it had been established as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 10-point economic opportunity agenda to combat poverty and inequality.

Brock announced in December 2019 that he would be stepping away from the organization.

“It’s humbling to take on this role and responsibility for our community, especially in the midst of a pandemic,” Porter said in a news release.

“Eliminating poverty is a community challenge that can be solved by working together collectively to transform systems, policies and practices that have stymied us for decades,” she stated. “There is no silver bullet. But I am truly excited about what I know we will be able to accomplish together, with a focus on results and accountability. Justice demands nothing less of all of us.”

RMAPI co-chairs Daan Braveman and Jerome Underwood said in the news release, “Aqua is exactly what this coalition needs right now. We already have a group of community leaders who are working together and beginning to see real change. Her experience leading complex teams, her change management skills and her passion for equity will solidify the gains we’ve made. She will help build the culture of results and accountability that we need to ensure we continue on the path to a community that has equity of opportunity for all our neighbors. During her interim role, we’ve had a chance to see her in action and couldn’t be more optimistic about our future as a result.”

RMAPI brings together 30 organizations that include local, state and federal government; nonprofit organizations; charitable organizations; employers; education leaders and community members.

Porter had been a vice president at Xerox in Rochester for 17 years. She also had roles at General Motors.

She has a lifelong commitment to equity and justice, evidenced by numerous awards and service on multiple community boards, the news release stated.

A seven-member search committee, made up of the co-chairs, members of the steering committee and people with experience living in poverty, selected Porter from among more than 150 candidates.