RMAPI, RochesterWorks to host Level Up Champions Job Fair

In the Community: From RMAPI and RochesterWorks

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) and RochesterWorks are partnering to promote upward mobility by hosting the Level

Up Champions Job Fair on Thursday, October 27.

All employers at this event have been recognized as Level Up Champions by RMAPI. A Level Up Champion is an employer that has taken the first step toward wage equity by instituting a $15/hour or higher starting wage within their organization. Since RMAPI introduced the Level Up Champions initiative in September 2021, more than 100 organizations have made a commitment to wage enhancement.

“While RochesterWorks proudly organizes dozens of community job events annually, the Level Up

Champions Job Fair demonstrates a specific focus on connecting those in poverty with family sustaining

career opportunities,” said Dave Seeley, Executive Director of RochesterWorks. “We are thrilled to partner with RMAPI, spotlighting those local employers who have expressed a commitment to providing good wages that can lift people out of poverty.”

When the Level Up Champions initiative first launched, RMAPI also publicly announced a goal to lead a new effort that will increase wages to at least $15/hour for 10,000 Rochester residents in 2021. Since issuing that goal, Level Up Champions have moved more than 12,000 residents at or above $15/hour, and many organizations have gone beyond to establish starting wages at $17/hour or more.

“Since RMAPI first challenged employers in our community to commit to a $15/hour starting wage, we have seen a tremendous response,” said Aqua Y. Porter, RMAPI Executive Director. “Their commitments have helped to put Rochester on the forefront of wage enhancement and set an example that everyone, from the smallest employer to the largest, has a role to play in promoting upward mobility. It is critical that everyone in Rochester has the opportunity to engage in rewarding work that provides dignity and builds financial security and stability for their families.”

The Level Up Champions Job Fair includes more than 20 employers with 600+ job openings at all levels.

Level Up Champions Job Fair takes places on Thursday October 27, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: David F. Gantt R-Center, located at 700 North Street, Rochester, NY

PARTICIPATING EMPLOYERS:

• Catholic Charities Family and Community Services

• City of Rochester

• DePaul

• Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

• Expressive Beginnings Child Care

• FedEx Ground

• Five Star Bank

• Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

• Heritage Christian Services

• Home Leasing LLC

• Mary Cariola Center

• Monroe Community Hospital

• NYS Department of Labor

• Rochester City School District

• Rochester Institute of Technology

• St. Ann’s Community

• St John Fisher University

• Trillium Health

• University of Rochester Medical Center

• University of Rochester – Department of Public Safety

• US Ceiling Corp

• YWCA Rochester

For more details on RMAPI, visit www.endingpovertynow.org. More information about RochesterWorks! can be found at www.rochesterworks.org.