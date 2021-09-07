RMAPI Encouraging Local Organizations to Increased Wages to $15 per Hour

By:Telisha McIntyre

TelishaMcintyre@MinorityReporter.net

A display at Thursday’s RMAPI event shows the 40 organizations who have committed to pay employees a minimum of $15/hour

At a Press event Thursday, the Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) announced they helped increase wages for thousands of Rochester area residents.

Thru RMAPI’s Level Up Champions Program, 40 organizations in our Rochester community have committed to pay their employees at least $15.00 an hour. Organizations such as University of Rochester, ESL Federal Credit Union, the Rochester City School district and the City of Rochester are just a few to list.

Speakers at the event included Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Sarah Mangelsdorf of University of Rochester and Harry Bronson, New York State Assembly member.

“I’m happy the city of Rochester participated in this, I’m even prouder that so many of our employers are stepping up and also allowing people to move up in the ranks and be paid more so that they can accomplish more for their children and families, “Mayor Lovely Warren said.

According to RMAPI co-chair, Daan Braveman, Rochester NY, has a high poverty rate and statistics show low wages has affected millions of Americans households. A total of 6,548 Rochester residents have already moved to at least $15 per hour this year alone.

“The domino effect increased over recent years, nearly triple due to the pandemic. People are struggling to make ends meet. People are forced to work multiple jobs to support their families. Working long hours and becoming overwhelmed leads to nothing but a stressful life no one wants to live,” he said.

The organizations committing to the wage increase are:



540WMAIN, Inc

Burgess & Miraglia, P.C., Attorneys at Law

Catholic Charities Community Services

Catholic Family Center

Causewave Community Partners

Children’s Institute

Coordinated Care Services, Inc.

Delphi Drug & Alcohol Council, Inc.

ESL Federal Credit Union

East House

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Finger Lakes Community Health

Finger Lakes Performing Provider System

Foodlink

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

Heritage Christian Services

Hillside

Hole Leasing

Huther-Doyle

Ibero-American Action League

Jewish Senior Life

Lake Avenue Memorial Baptist Church

Mary Cariola

Max Marian Farash Charitable Foundation

Monroe County

People, Inc.

ROC the Future

Rochester Area Community Foundation

Rochester City School District

Rochester Regional Health

School of the Holy Childhood

Starbridge

The Children’s Agenda

Trillium Health

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

University of Rochester

Urban League of Rochester

Villa of Hope

Willow Domestic Violence Center

YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County

“We applaud the organizations that have chosen to stand with RMAPI and make this commitment to our community,” said Aqua Porter, RMPI Executive Director.

“With more effort to end poverty this is the first step towards improvement. The goal is to get more organizations involved so this can become beneficial to us all in the community.”