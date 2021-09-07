RMAPI Encouraging Local Organizations to Increased Wages to $15 per Hour

By:Telisha
McIntyre
TelishaMcintyre@MinorityReporter.net
At a Press event Thursday, the Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) announced they helped increase wages for thousands of Rochester area residents.
Thru RMAPI’s Level Up Champions Program, 40 organizations in our Rochester community have committed to pay their employees at least $15.00 an hour. Organizations such as University of Rochester, ESL Federal Credit Union, the Rochester City School district and the City of Rochester are just a few to list.
Speakers at the event included Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Sarah Mangelsdorf of University of Rochester and Harry Bronson, New York State Assembly member.
“I’m happy the city of Rochester participated in this, I’m even prouder that so many of our employers are stepping up and also allowing people to move up in the ranks and be paid more so that they can accomplish more for their children and families, “Mayor Lovely Warren said.
According to RMAPI co-chair, Daan Braveman, Rochester NY, has a high poverty rate and statistics show low wages has affected millions of Americans households. A total of 6,548 Rochester residents have already moved to at least $15 per hour this year alone.
“The domino effect increased over recent years, nearly triple due to the pandemic. People are struggling to make ends meet. People are forced to work multiple jobs to support their families. Working long hours and becoming overwhelmed leads to nothing but a stressful life no one wants to live,” he said.
The organizations committing to the wage increase are:
- 540WMAIN, Inc
- Burgess & Miraglia, P.C., Attorneys at Law
- Catholic Charities Community Services
- Catholic Family Center
- Causewave Community Partners
- Children’s Institute
- Coordinated Care Services, Inc.
- Delphi Drug & Alcohol Council, Inc.
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- East House
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Finger Lakes Community Health
- Finger Lakes Performing Provider System
- Foodlink
- Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
- Heritage Christian Services
- Hillside
- Hole Leasing
- Huther-Doyle
- Ibero-American Action League
- Jewish Senior Life
- Lake Avenue Memorial Baptist Church
- Mary Cariola
- Max Marian Farash Charitable Foundation
- Monroe County
- People, Inc.
- ROC the Future
- Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Rochester City School District
- Rochester Regional Health
- School of the Holy Childhood
- Starbridge
- The Children’s Agenda
- Trillium Health
- United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes
- University of Rochester
- Urban League of Rochester
- Villa of Hope
- Willow Domestic Violence Center
- YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County
“We applaud the organizations that have chosen to stand with RMAPI and make this commitment to our community,” said Aqua Porter, RMPI Executive Director.
“With more effort to end poverty this is the first step towards improvement. The goal is to get more organizations involved so this can become beneficial to us all in the community.”