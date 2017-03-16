RMSC Monthly Calendar: April 2017

Museum & Science Center

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Admission:

$14 adults, $13 seniors and college students with ID, $12 ages 3-18, free for children under 3 and RMSC members.

Strasenburgh Planetarium

Hours and Admission: See show schedule

Museum and Planetarium Combined Admission:

$17 adults, $15 seniors and college students with ID, $14 ages 3-18

Cumming Nature Center

Hours:

Wednesday-Friday: 9am-3:30pm; Saturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pm

Open for winter season. Skis and snowshoes available for rent. Hiking available if no snow. Call 585.374.6160.

Admission:

RMSC members free; General public requested donation-$3 per person; $10 per family.

3rd ROC Café

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10am-3pm

Sunday: 11am-3pm

Museum Special Events

657 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607

Unless otherwise noted, programs are located at RMSC and are free with museum admission

Mess-tival: Slimy, Silly & Gross

Friday, April 14-Sunday, April 23: 11am-3pm

(except Easter Sunday, April 16) A festival of mess! Discover the wonders of science through messy hands-on activities. Get more than just your hands dirty while you experiment with different gooey and yucky substances. Come back throughout the week to make new art and science creations each day – make your own green slime, bury your hands in oobleck, dissect an owl pellet, paint with magnet marbles and so much more.

Richard C. Shultz Science on the Edge Lectures

Providing insight and understanding about current research in a broad array of topics for a general audience for 30+ years.

Thursday, April 27: 7:30pm

Michael Peres, Professor of Photographic Arts and Sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology

Topic: How to Photograph a Snowflake

RMSC Catalyst Circle Presents a Night at the Museum

Wednesday, April 26: 5:30-8:30pm

Enjoy snacks and a cash bar while exploring the Museum after hours. Among other activities, experience a “renegade tour” – a small-group, interactive tour led by RMSC staff to uncover the secrets behind exhibits and lesser-known stories of our area and around the world. Space limited for tours, which will take place at 6pm – sign up at event. A 21+ event. Must have proof of ID at the door. Event benefits the RMSC. Tickets: $12

Science Alive

Sponsored by M&T Bank and Corning Incorporated Foundation

Exciting experiments with museum educators, hands-on explorations with science experts from our community and more.

Electricity Theater

Musical lightning powered by twin Tesla coils zaps across the dark theater.

Saturdays, Sundays and School Breaks: 12pm, 2pm and 4pm; Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4pm

Science Encounters Try your hand at fun science experiments with RMSC staff and volunteers in exhibit galleries.

Saturdays, Sundays and School Breaks: 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm and 3:15pm

Live Science Shows – Earth, Air, Fire and Water In Action

Discover fiery explosions and extreme temperatures through live performances on the Bausch Auditorium stage.

Saturdays, Sundays and School Breaks: 1pm and 3pm

Science On a Sphere® Presentations

Engage in the wonders of our planet and beyond as you experience scientific data in three dimensions on our giant globe. See Earth and the universe in a whole new way through stunning projections of atmospheric storms, climate change, planetary activity and ocean temperature.

Saturdays, Sundays and School Breaks: 11:30am and 1:30pm

Featured Presenters

Exciting upcoming programs with featured scientists and science enthusiasts from across the community! Check www.rmsc.org for details.

Show times are subject to change. Call 585.697.1942 to confirm. To request an interpreter for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, please call at least two weeks in advance: 585.697.1942.

Simulator Rides

Enjoy special limited-time only simulator rides throughout the year. Most* special rides are $1 per person (members included). Visitors can enjoy the Lake Ontario ride daily for free.

Rome Racer (High-Def ride)

Hold on to your chariot in an adventure through ancient Rome!

Daily in April

Hurricane Simulator (Available daily in Elements of the Extreme)

Experience the power of 75mph hurricane-force winds! Several people can experience at the same time for the price of one simulation. *$2 charge per simulation (members included).

Geranium / Beautiful Blooms Sale – By the RMSC Women’s Council

Now taking orders. Orders must be received by Friday, May 12. Pickup Dates: Friday, May 19, 1-6pm and Saturday, May 20, 9am-1pm. Pickup Location: RMSC Eisenhart Auditorium, 657 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607

Visit www.rmsc.org for costs and other details.

Curiosity Camps

Camps at the RMSC offer exciting opportunities for young minds ages 2-15. Share in new adventures, discover science and explore exciting experiments. April Break Curiosity Camp: Monday, April 17-Friday, April 21; Summer Curiosity Camps: June 26-Aug. 25. Register today at www.rmsc.org or call 585.697.1942.

EXHIBITS:

Elements of the Extreme (Closing April 23)

Presenting sponsor: KeyBank; Media sponsor: 13WHAM; Supported by: The Gouvernet Arts Fund; Program sponsor: Xerox; Special thanks to: Laird Plastics and Newtex

Take an unexpected journey through the power of earth, fire, air and water. Immerse yourself and discover how incredible adaptations to the unique properties of these “classical elements” enable life on our planet to survive and flourish. As you get hands-on with science in this internally developed exhibition, marvel at rare objects pulled from our collection vaults and discover what protects you and other species from imminent danger.

Earth – Use the colorful glow of florescent minerals to navigate your way through a cave. Build a structure to withstand an earthquake and test it on the “Big Shake.”

Fire – Cover your ears when the hydrogen cannon ignites! Explore the skill involved in forging 18th century Japanese samurai armor and firing pottery in the American Southwest.

Air – Compare the flight of hummingbirds, golden eagles and biplanes. Learn about bat sonar skills and imagine gliding like a flying squirrel in a specially designed flight suit. Take a ride on the hovercraft and send balls zooming through the pneumatic tube!

Water -Using augmented reality technology, sculpt landscape and watch the topography change before your eyes. Release the shocking “Big Splash” and check out the full-scale model of a hammerhead shark!

Snowflakes Up Close (Closing April 30)

Discover the amazing snowflake photography of RIT Professor Michael Peres in a new exhibit. Walk through Michael’s photographic process and examine a snowflake under a microscope. Determine whether any two snowflakes are alike as you explore this scientific art and delight in the beauty of more than 30 snowflake images as you’ve never seen them before.

Rochester in 1838 diorama live restoration

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9am-5pm, and Saturdays 9am-2:30pm

Location: Third Floor

Made possible by: New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the Historic Preservation, Restoration and Literature Fund at the Rochester Area Community Foundation

Get a peek behind the scenes at a unique “living exhibit” featuring the real-time restoration and enhancement of the RMSC’s beloved Rochester in 1838 diorama. In commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal groundbreaking, experts work to restore and stabilize the 70-year-old diorama in an enclosure that makes the process visible to the public. The Erie Canal is a major feature in the display. The RMSC will renovate the enclosure and create new interpretive features.

Optical Society of America (OSA) Centennial Exhibit

Location: Strasenburgh Planetarium

Explore 100 iconic images and many local stories marking a century of innovation in the world of optics and photonics. This multimedia experience celebrates the scientists and inventions that changed the way we see, measure and interact with the world around us. Look for highlights from Rochester, NY!

Science On a Sphere

Sponsored by Harris Beach PLLC and O’Connell Electric Company

Engage in the wonders of our planet and beyond as you experience scientific data in three dimensions on our giant globe. See Earth and the universe in a whole new way through stunning projections of atmospheric storms, climate change, planetary activity and ocean temperature.

Illumination: The World of Light and Optics

Sponsored by G-S Plastic Optics and Tel-Tru Manufacturing

Experiment with lasers, lenses and mirrors as you explore the nature of light and optics. Immerse yourself in more than fifteenhands-on exhibits that demonstrate exciting scientific concepts including reflection and refraction, radio waves and color temperature. Crank, spin and illuminate to make light bend, sound emanate and shadows dance. Discover the best parts of working in optics and photonics at the new media installation featuring Andy Germanow from G-S Plastic Optics. Spark a passion for science within as you discover the true wonders of light.

Electricity Theater

Featuring “singing” Tesla coils, Electricity Theater is a display of brilliant lightning zaps accompanied by popular music. Visitors watch the dark theater become splashed with light via twin solid-state Tesla coils, and allow their inner spark to ignite as they explore the excitement of electricity and all that goes with it.

Inventor Center

Lift it, Launch it, Let it Go, Weekdays 2-4:30pm, Saturdays, Sundays and School Breaks 10am-4:30pm

Made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services

Power cities, build cars, harness wind and fire catapults. Dive into a hands-on exploration of the inventive process. Participate in engineering and design challenges as you tinker with raw materials to create working inventions that can be tested and shared. Challenges change every 3-5 months.

Nano Mini-Exhibit

Imagine and discover a world you can’t see! Get the family together and become engaged in the world of nanoscale science, engineering and technology. Hands-on exhibits present the basics of nano, introduce real-world applications and explore the implications of this new technology.

Erie Canal Lock

Crank open lock doors and operate a tugboat. Get hands-on insights into how canal locks work in the real world.

KEVA Planks

Come build with us! Construct wooden masterpieces of all shapes and sizes with KEVA Planks, a building exhibit experience. Precision cut, identical construction blocks, KEVA Planks stack with surprising stability. Using only gravity, visitors dabble with physics in order to achieve balance, optimum proportion and strength.

Under Construction: Building Careers

Founding Supporters: Builders Exchange of Rochester, Max & Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, UNICON, John W. Danforth Company, LeChase Construction Services, LLC, Manning Squires Hennig Company, Inc. and O’Connell Electric Company

Drill into an exciting hands-on exploration of construction trades. Built in-house by RMSC staff, the exhibition features the fascinating jobs of electricians, plumbers and other trade specialists. Maneuver a giant crane on the “job site,” install plumbing for a sink and much more. Also, learn from local trade professionals who built the Sustainability Institute Hall, home of the Golisano Institute for Sustainability on campus at RIT.

Energy Trail

Support from: AVANGRID Foundation/RG&E

Built in-house by RMSC staff and volunteers, Energy Trail is a multi-sensory, highly physical experience where YOU hold the power. Compare types of energy. Cycle, push and pump to create power and discover the outcome. Complete the trail, which covers all three floors of the RMSC, and win a prize! Don’t forget to collect it at the front desk.

AdventureZone

Dive to the bottom of Lake Ontario in the Deep Submergence Vehicle simulator. Test your strength on the Genesee Gorge climbing wall. Explore Rochester weather. Experiment with wind currents, stream erosion and more.

Expedition Earth

Explore your connections to the natural world in this spectacular, interactive natural science exhibition. Discover how our region’s landscape and life forms have changed over hundreds of millions of years. See a full-size mounted mastodon skeleton, uncover bones in the dig site, enter a glacial ice cave and much more. Look for a new full-sized muskox and caribou with special thanks to Alan and Sandy Stone for their generous support.

How Things Work

Discover the science behind everyday devices. Through fun, hands-on investigation, find out how mechanisms such as light switches, thermostats and traffic signals work.

Raceways

Discover the principles of moving objects. Experiment with momentum, friction, gravity and acceleration as you send wooden balls looping and racing over ramps.

Flight to Freedom: Rochester’s Underground Railroad

Presented with support from the City of Rochester and the Underground Railroad Heritage Trail, a program of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Explore stories of courageous African Americans who traveled through Rochester on their way from slavery to freedom. Find out about local people who helped them.

At the Western Door

The hundreds of authentic objects show the Seneca’s and Haudenosaunee’s creative responses to new technologies and materials introduced following European contact. Clan and family continue to bind communities together and define who the Seneca and Haudenosaunee are.

The Rochester Business Hall of Fame

Presented by the RMSC in partnership with Junior Achievement of Rochester and the Rochester Business Journal. Sponsored by Bank of America

This interactive exhibit celebrates exemplary Rochester leaders who have made outstanding, enduring contributions to business and community in the greater Rochester region.