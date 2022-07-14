RMSC Receives $85,000 Lowe’s Hometowns Grant, Helping Local Rochester Community

In the Community: From the Rochester Museum & Science Center Photo from https://corporate.lowes.com/newsroom/100-hometowns

The RMSC (Rochester Museum & Science Center) has been awarded an $85,000 grant as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, an initiative helping to restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities.

The RMSC was chosen as 1 out of 100 groups to receive the grant and will allow the museum the opportunity to transform a garden into an educational space. The community garden and green space dubbed “Pollinator Park” in downtown Rochester will include a greenhouse, garden beds, natural play equipment, honey bee apiaries and an outdoor classroom.

“This garden will be unique in that it will primarily be an educational space for community members to learn about gardening, native plants and crops that grow well in our region, and ideally will act as a hub where City of Rochester residents can learn about community gardens that are local to their neighborhoods,” said Travis Hughes, Manager of Floor Experiences & Volunteers, RMSC, who leads the project.

“As an outdoor classroom with a greenhouse, composting tumblers, and a water catchment system, Pollinator Park will offer all visitors ample learning opportunities about self-sufficiency and environmental conservation,” Hughes said.

The location will be used as an educational and accessible space for all. Local schools will be able to utilize the outdoor classroom to learn about environmental justice, supporting pollinators and the importance of green spaces in urban areas.

The grant includes funds for employing local teens to participate in the construction of the community-building project and support their professional development.

Additionally, the RMSC will welcome members of the community to volunteer in co-creating the space. Through building an inclusive outdoor environment for learning, The RMSC hopes to embrace the Rochester community on its campus and positively impact the people it shares an urban environment with.

“We are thrilled to be able to create a new and vibrant space that will be engaging to the entire community. Providing access and opportunities to interact with science and natural learning is an essential part of what the RMSC does, and this project helps our mission forward in an exciting way.” – Hillary Olson, President & CEO, RMSC.

If community members are interested in volunteering for this project, they can reach out to volunteers@rmsc.org, or stay up to date on opportunities at RMSC.org/volunteer.

For more information on the grant, visit https://corporate.lowes.com/newsroom/Lowes-Hometowns.

For further information about the RMSC, can be found by visiting rmsc.org.