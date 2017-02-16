RMSC Uncorked & On Tap Fundraiser Brings Community Together for Tasting Event

ROCHESTER, NY – Community members are invited to gather at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) to delight in an evening-long tasting event while exploring the science of fermentation. At RMSC Uncorked & On Tap, more than thirty local food, craft beer, wine and spirit vendors offer samples of their finest products for guests to sample while enjoying a variety of entertainment. Guests also gain unique insights into the science of wine, beer, food and spirits. The event takes place from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, March 24. While enjoying unlimited food and beverage tastings, guests are also invited to attend educational seminars throughout the evening detailing the science of food and drinks, mixology, viticulture, brewing and distilling. In addition, all three floors of exhibits are available for exploration including Elements of the Extreme – an experience that features rare artifacts and interactive components that delve into the power of earth, fire, air and water. Live music will be performed by The Uptown Groove. Expert food and beverage presenters include Elle Andrews, sommelier and general manager, Flight Wine Bar; Holly Howell, certified wine specialist and sommelier; and Luc Thiers, brand ambassador, Black Button Distilling; among others. Details continue to be added – check online periodically. Tickets to RMSC Uncorked & On Tap are $55 for RMSC members and $65 for the general public, and include a tasting glass, tote bag and access to seminars. VIP tickets are $75 and include a champagne welcome, access to additional VIP-only seminars and additional tote bag goodies. RMSC Uncorked & On Tap is a 21 and older event. Must have proof of ID at the door. Proceeds for RMSC Uncorked & On Tap benefit the RMSC. For other details and to purchase tickets, visit www.rmsc.org . #RMSCUncorked