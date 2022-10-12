RMSC Wants Your Support at the 2022 Innovation Celebration Fundraising Gala

In the Community: From Rochester Museum and Science Center

Photo from https://rmsc.org/strasenburghplanetarium/shows/item/758-planetarium-private-show-reservations

The RMSC’s (Rochester Museum and Science Center) Innovation Celebration Gala returns on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Woodcliff Hotel & Spa.

Innovation Celebration is the largest annual fundraising event for all three locations of the RMSC: the Museum and Science Center, Strasenburgh Planetarium, and Cumming Nature Center. All proceeds from this event will help further the RMSC’s mission to inspire a better future for all through curiosity, exploration, and participation in science, culture, and the natural world.

“Our unique exhibits, programs and shows at the Museum & Science Center, Planetarium, and Nature Center allow people to cultivate curiosity, giving visitors the ability to explore and experience wonder during every visit,” said Hillary Olson, President and CEO of the RMSC. Melanie Barnas-Simmons, VP, Institutional Advancement at the RMSC shared about this year’s event: “Support from our community through this event helps the RMSC’s important efforts to engage guests of all ages and backgrounds in immersive STEAM opportunities and spark a passion for lifelong learning.”

This year’s gala theme is Wonder Has No Limits and visitors will have the opportunity to uncover the wonders of the RMSC’s offerings and collections. The gala theme is a nod to the RMSC’s upcoming brand new permanent exhibit, Wonders of Water, set to open on November 11, 2022.

During the event, attendees can look forward to cocktails, participating in a silent and premier auction (anyone and everyone is welcome to bid in this auction remotely), live music from 80’s band HALL PASS, a gourmet dinner, and an array of interactive hands-on activities themed around the RMSC’s unique offerings at all three locations.

Tickets for Innovation Celebration are available online at rmsc.org/gala.

For more information about the gala and about sponsorship opportunities, visit rmsc.org/gala.