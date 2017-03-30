ROC International Film Fest Nod to Nat’l. Poetry Month (April 2017)

The Rochester International Film Festival—produced and presented by Movies On A

Shoestring, Inc., since 1959—launches its April 2017 season with a nod to National Poetry Month. Among the winners of

the nonprofit’s distinctive Shoestring Trophy Award is Poet, Filmmaker and Stanford University Lecturer Kai Carlson-Wee.

The Jones Lecturer in poetry directed and produced the adventure short “Riding the Highline” (2015, 16 min.) with fellow

poet and sibling Anders Carlson-Wee. The short chronicles the duo’s train hopping experience, documenting their journey

along the Burlington Highline route from Minneapolis to Wenatchee, Wash. It was submitted for judging in Fall of 2016.

MOAS Member Teresa Carroll penned the critique letter informing them that their film had moved onto Final Judging.

“We thought it was beautiful and vivid—a captivating glimpse of an unusual, contemporary adventure rooted in the past,”

wrote Carroll, summing up MOAS Pre-Screening Committee Members’ initial impressions. “The musical score added the

right amount of toe-tapping Americana.”

Live action shots mixed with still photography and Kai’s own poetry, delivered in voice over, were said to further enhance

the film’s integrity and appeal. Poems featured in “Riding the Highline” are slated for inclusion in Kai’s forthcoming

collection RAIL, which is being published by Rochester-based BOA Editions, Ltd.

“Kai has a rare poetic vision that extends beyond the page,” says area Author and BOA Publisher Peter Conners. “One of

the thrills of publishing RAIL is that it connects the artistic mediums Kai excels in—visual and poetic—with poems about

riding the rails, traveling, surviving and coming of age in the strange landscape of 21st century America.”

“I am thrilled to work with him and doubly thrilled to have the Rochester International Film Festival recognize his talents.”

Other poetic entries for 2017 include the animated short “All the World’s a Stage” (Rall, 2016, 2 min., Germany), the

fantasy film “Misgivings” (Mead, 2016, 10 min., US) and the musical drama “White-Spirit” (Voisin, 2016, 28 min., US). The

first two films will also screen at the fest, while the latter received an Honorable Mention.

The Rochester International Film Festival runs Thurs. thru Sat., April 20-22, 2017, at George Eastman Museum’s Dryden

Theatre and offers four distinct screenings at no cost to the public. Show times are 8pm nightly plus a 4pm Saturday

matinee. Carlson-Wee and other filmmakers in attendance will participate in post-screening Q&A sessions.

Named “Best Local Film Festival” by CITY readers 2014 thru 2016, it is the longest-running, continually-held, short film

festival in the world. Details of its rich local history and 2017 lineup are available at RochesterFilmFest.org.