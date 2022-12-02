ROC the Day Raises $1,084,892 Million in 24 Hours

600 Nonprofits Benefit from United Way’s Online Giving Event

In the Community

In just 24 hours, the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region came together to donate $1,084,892 to 600 local nonprofits during ROC the Day.

Between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on November 29, more than 8,742 donations were made to local nonprofits, which aligns with #GivingTuesday, a global effort to give back during the holiday season.

“ROC the Day is a reminder of all the good there is in our community,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

The event is hosted and managed by United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. In its 12-year history, ROC the Day has raised more than $10 million for nonprofits in the nine-county Greater Rochester region.

Beyond the Sanctuary at memorial AME Zion Church, Flower City Arts Center, Genesee Land Trust, the Mary Cariola Center, Sisters of St. Joseph and the Monroe Community College Foundation were just a few of the organizations bestowed with donations to further their work of serving the Rochester, Monroe County communities.

“Thank you to all who participated in #ROCtheDay and made a gift to help us in our fight against poverty in #Rochester,” Beyond the Sanctuary tweeted.

Mary Cariola tweeted, “Raising the level once again! You ROCstars NAILED it. Thanks to you, we raised $41,000 for our Adaptive Equipment Workshop during #ROCtheDay. Thank you so much! #ROC #community #GivingTuesday2022”

This year’s ROC the Day sparked even more donations through two incentives sponsored by Glover-Crask Charitable Trust:

Every odd hour (1 a.m., 3 a.m., etc.), a lucky ROCstar donor was randomly chosen to give an extra $500 to the charity of their choice.

Additionally, every even hour (2 a.m., 4 a.m., etc.) the registered nonprofit with the highest number of unique donors received an extra $500 bonus.

“The current economic downturn paired with the aftermath of the pandemic has put a strain on nonprofits,” Saunders said. “But year after year, our community shows up for our nonprofits in big ways and sets a remarkable example of generosity.”

For more details about the event and the full list of nonprofit participants, visit www.ROCtheDay.org.