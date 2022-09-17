ROC the Future Announces New Board Chair

In the Community: From the ROC the Future

Lorna Washington. Photo provided.

ROC the Future recently announced that Dr. Lorna Washington has been selected as Chair of the Convener Board.

Washington will replace Dr. Shaun Nelms, Superintendent of East EPO, whose term ended in August.

“Dr. Washington’s background in continuous and collaborative improvement is key to understanding what’s necessary for systems change and the transformation we have the potential to bring about. As an advocate for family and community engagement in education, she helped to usher in the transformation at East,” said Jackie Campbell, ROC the Future Alliance Director.

“We are really fortunate to have Dr. Washington leading this new phase of our efforts to bring better to the children and families of Rochester.”

Dr. Washington is the Senior Program Officer with the William & Sheila Konar Foundation, focusing on PreK-12 Education and Civic & Cultural initiatives. She was formerly the East EPO – Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Planning responsible for monitoring the implementation of the school turnaround model for East High School in partnership with the University of Rochester.

Washington has worked in various capacities within the Rochester City School District, including the Office of Accountability, Human Resources, and Teaching & Learning. Lorna holds a doctorate in K-12 Educational Leadership from the University of Rochester, where she also earned both a Master of Science (Health Promotion, Education & Technology) and a Bachelor of Arts (Health and Society) degree. Lorna also holds a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Educational Leadership from Niagara University and was certified by Rochester Institute of Technology as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

She also serves as the Second Vice President for Scholarship with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Theta Alpha Zeta Chapter. Lorna has led family and community initiatives that have improved parent/family voice, engagement, and leadership as well as college transition programming which resulted in increased college acceptance, enrollment, and scholarships earned for first-generation college students.

“ROC the Future is fortunate to have Dr. Lorna Washington as its next chair. She has had successful careers in education, business, and philanthropy,” said Dr. Shaun Nelms, Superintendent of Educational Partnership Organization, Rochester City School District.

“She is the perfect candidate to move our collective work forward,” said Dr. Shaun Nelms, Superintendent of Educational Partnership Organization, Rochester City School District.