ROC the Future Names New Board Chair

By Staff –

ROC the Future has recently selected Ajamu Kitwana, executive director of ESL Federal Credit Union’s Charitable Foundation, as chairman of its convener board.

Kitwana will replace Jennifer Leonard, CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, in the position.

Leonard’s term ended in June.

“Ajamu was the ideal candidate for the convener board, because of his background with collective impact, and prior work as a consultant with FSG Social Impact Strategy Consultants,” ROC the Future Alliance director Jackie Campbell, stated. “We are excited about his vision, and capacity to lead ROC the Future, and look forward to improving educational outcomes for Rochester’s students, cradle to career.”

ESL Federal Credit Union joined ROC the Future’s convener board as a member and funder in 2016.

Kitwana had been named vice chair of the board in 2017.

In 2013, Kitwana joined ESL as manager of the organization’s new Consumer Prosperity Program, which ESL established to enhance the credit union’s competitiveness, and to help solve economic and social problems in the Rochester community, according to a press release.

As executive director of the foundation, Kitwana currently uses philanthropy as a strategic tool to strengthen, integrate, and catalyze change in the community by leveraging funding initiatives.

Earlier this year, he received the Spark Award from Causewave Community Partners, and has been recognized as an individual who has used his role as a Causewave volunteer to serve as a catalyst for positive change, setting an example for others to follow.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as bachelor and master of science degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University. Kitwana resides in Rochester with his wife and three children.

Visit http://roc.walkerwebservices.com/ for additional information regarding the ROC The Future.

