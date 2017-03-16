ROC Awards Announces 2017 Winners and Honorees

By Staff –

The ROC Awards recently honored local residents for their contributions in the areas of entertainment, theater, visual arts, fashion design, and community involvement during an awards ceremony at the Kodak Theater for the Performing Arts.

In addition, Glenn Jeter, the owner of the McDonald’s on Upper Falls Blvd.; Melany Silas, an associate professor at Monroe Community College; and former All Day Sunday store owners Ruby and Gene Lockhart also received special honors during the event.

The organization’s list of honorees and winners is below.

Rising Stars: Children Recognized for Extraordinary Achievements Ms. Nyla Marie Ragland, 11yrs. old, Gymnast. Started training at the age of 5 at the Henrietta Recreational Center, 2014 she was an Official USA Gymnast. Has won 52 medals of Gold, Silver, Bronze and countless Blue Ribbons. Mr. Geoffery Rogers, 14 yrs. old, is the “Youngest News Reporter in Rochester” – according to his business card and social media. He has gained attention by reporting hard news, and prefers to report on crime. His goal is to make his community safer.

Special Recognition

Melany J. Silas Glen Jeter Rubie Lockhart & Gene Lockhart

Humanitarian Award: Constance M. Mitchell – Civil Rights Activist, and the first African American to be elected to the Rochester City Council. Constance Mitchell-Jefferson (daughter of Constance M. Mitchell, accepted the award for her mother).

Life Time Achievement Award: David F. Gantt, Assemblyman Glen Gamble, County Legislator, accepted the award for David Gantt.

The Cab Calloway Vanguard Award for Humanities and Entertainment: Yolanda Smilez (recognizes an individual in the entertainment industry who unselfishly gives their time, energy and talents to better the community).

2017 Winners From Nomination Categories

DJ Of The Year: Tygga Ty Make Up Artist Of The Year: Tyshala Wright Comedian Of The Year: Uncle Trent Designer Of The Year: Mecca Gospel Rap Artist Of The Year: D. Will Female Host Of The Year: Racqui B Male Model Of The Year: Andre Walker Dance Group Of The Year: Sweet Dancerz Female Gospel Artist Of The Year: Jeames Graham Best Radio Station/Show (TOP 3 Stations Chosen): Angel White/The Muse ii. The Kickback iii. The Goddess Hour Female Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year: Angel Golden Fashion Icon Of The Year: Tiffany Nicole Actress Of The Year: Pamela Johnson Best Latin DJ: Johnny Mambo Album Of The Year: Project #MOG/D. Will Producer OF The Year: JK Productions Event Of The Year: Kicking The Violence Kickball Game Tattoo Artist OF The Year: Natty Tatty Male R&B Artist Of The Year: Toshman Powell

Minority Business Of The Year: (TOP 5 highest voted nominees of various categories were ALL presented with trophies): Love Monkey, Monique Chattman, Owner ii. Mobile Spa, Rayna Brooks, Owner iii. Beads & Bangles, Jaira Santiago, Owner iv. Memories Funeral Home, Shawn Watson-Hemphill, Owner v. Tangie’s Restaurant,Tangarine Hannah, Owner Gospel Group/Choir Of The Year: Divine Nature Promoter Of The Year: RoDaddy Entertainment T-Shirt Line Of The Year: We Don’t Hate, We Just Hustle Reggae DJ Of The Year: DJ Maestro Photographer Of The Year: Frank White Hair Stylist Of The Year: Brittany Hagood Stage Play Of The Year: Four Men On A Couch Male Gospel Artist Of The Year: Rickey Harvey, Jr. Freelance Artist Of The Year: Fleezy Art Author Of The Year: Tracy L. Williams Best Band: Danielle Ponder and The Tomorrow People Female R&B Artist Of The Year: Danielle Ponder Male Host Of The Year: Toshman Powell Actor Of The Year: Eddie English Female Model Of The Year: Aubrey Lynn Oates Dancer Of The Year: Porsha Moné Sketch Comedy Of The Year: Joel James Male Poet Of The Year: Chi TheRealist Female Poet Of The Year: Ladi Love Male Hip Hop Artist Of The Year: Reggie Royale Barber Of The Year: Ronnie Kidz Cuts Video Of The Year: Sorry “Remake” Directed by Flawless Entertainment Shantel Brown Ft. Miamore The Vet

Visit http://www.rocawards.com/ for additional information regarding the group.

