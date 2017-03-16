Search
Friday 17 March 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

ROC Awards Announces 2017 Winners and Honorees

Mar 16, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on ROC Awards Announces 2017 Winners and Honorees

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

Eleven-year-old Nyla Marie Ragland

Eleven-year-old Nyla Marie Ragland

The ROC Awards recently honored local residents for their contributions in the areas of entertainment, theater, visual arts, fashion design, and community involvement during an awards ceremony at the Kodak Theater for the Performing Arts.

In addition, Glenn Jeter, the owner of the McDonald’s on Upper Falls Blvd.; Melany Silas, an associate professor at Monroe Community College; and former All Day Sunday store owners Ruby and Gene Lockhart also received special honors during the event.

The organization’s list of honorees and winners is below.

  1. Rising Stars: Children Recognized for Extraordinary Achievements
    1. Ms. Nyla Marie Ragland, 11yrs. old, Gymnast. Started training at the age of 5 at the Henrietta Recreational Center, 2014 she was an Official USA Gymnast. Has won 52 medals of Gold, Silver, Bronze and countless Blue Ribbons.
    2. Mr. Geoffery Rogers, 14 yrs. old, is the “Youngest News Reporter in Rochester” – according to his business card and social media. He has gained attention by reporting hard news, and prefers to report on crime. His goal is to make his community safer.
  1. Special Recognition
  1. Melany J. Silas
  2. Glen Jeter
  3. Rubie Lockhart & Gene Lockhart
  1. Humanitarian Award: Constance M. Mitchell – Civil Rights Activist, and the first African American to be elected to the Rochester City Council.
    1. Constance Mitchell-Jefferson (daughter of Constance M. Mitchell, accepted the award for her mother).
  1. Life Time Achievement Award: David F. Gantt, Assemblyman
    1. Glen Gamble, County Legislator, accepted the award for David Gantt.
  1. The Cab Calloway Vanguard Award for Humanities and Entertainment: Yolanda Smilez (recognizes an individual in the entertainment industry who unselfishly gives their time, energy and talents to better the community).

2017 Winners From Nomination Categories

  1. DJ Of The Year: Tygga Ty
  2. Make Up Artist Of The Year: Tyshala Wright
  3. Comedian Of The Year: Uncle Trent
  4. Designer Of The Year: Mecca
  5. Gospel Rap Artist Of The Year: D. Will
  6. Female Host Of The Year: Racqui B
  7. Male Model Of The Year: Andre Walker
  8. Dance Group Of The Year: Sweet Dancerz
  9. Female Gospel Artist Of The Year: Jeames Graham
  10. Best Radio Station/Show (TOP 3 Stations Chosen):
      1. Angel White/The Muse ii. The Kickback iii. The Goddess Hour
  11. Female Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year: Angel Golden
  12. Fashion Icon Of The Year: Tiffany Nicole
  13. Actress Of The Year: Pamela Johnson
  14. Best Latin DJ: Johnny Mambo
  15. Album Of The Year: Project #MOG/D. Will
  16. Producer OF The Year: JK Productions
  17. Event Of The Year: Kicking The Violence Kickball Game
  18. Tattoo Artist OF The Year: Natty Tatty
  19. Male R&B Artist Of The Year: Toshman Powell
  1. Minority Business Of The Year: (TOP 5 highest voted nominees of various categories were ALL presented with trophies):
    1. Love Monkey, Monique Chattman, Owner ii. Mobile Spa, Rayna Brooks, Owner iii. Beads & Bangles, Jaira Santiago, Owner iv. Memories Funeral Home, Shawn Watson-Hemphill, Owner v. Tangie’s Restaurant,Tangarine Hannah, Owner
  2. Gospel Group/Choir Of The Year: Divine Nature
  3. Promoter Of The Year: RoDaddy Entertainment
  4. T-Shirt Line Of The Year: We Don’t Hate, We Just Hustle
  5. Reggae DJ Of The Year: DJ Maestro
  6. Photographer Of The Year: Frank White
  7. Hair Stylist Of The Year: Brittany Hagood
  8. Stage Play Of The Year: Four Men On A Couch
  9. Male Gospel Artist Of The Year: Rickey Harvey, Jr.
  10. Freelance Artist Of The Year: Fleezy Art
  11. Author Of The Year: Tracy L. Williams
  12. Best Band: Danielle Ponder and The Tomorrow People
  13. Female R&B Artist Of The Year: Danielle Ponder
  14. Male Host Of The Year: Toshman Powell
  15. Actor Of The Year: Eddie English
  16. Female Model Of The Year: Aubrey Lynn Oates
  17. Dancer Of The Year: Porsha Moné
  18. Sketch Comedy Of The Year: Joel James
  19. Male Poet Of The Year: Chi TheRealist
  20. Female Poet Of The Year: Ladi Love
  21. Male Hip Hop Artist Of The Year: Reggie Royale
  22. Barber Of The Year: Ronnie Kidz Cuts
  23. Video Of The Year: Sorry “Remake” Directed by Flawless Entertainment Shantel Brown Ft. Miamore The Vet

Visit http://www.rocawards.com/ for additional information regarding the group.

Click here to comment on this post on our Facebook page.

 

Previous Post"Meat" the Farmer, Connecting local farmers to consumers, April 12, 2017

Related articles