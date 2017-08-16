Rochester ACTS, Local Clergy Call for New Police Accountability Board

By Staff –

The Rochester Alliance of Communities Transforming Society (Rochester ACTS) and clergy from over two dozen local churches called for the creation of a new police accountability board during a press conference at New Bethel CME Church , 270 Scio St., Wednesday.

“We, the interfaith clergy and religious leaders of Roc/ACTS, strongly support the need for reform in police community relationships,” the group said in a statement. “We are aware of the distrust that is presently experienced by some police officers and community members. This is not without warrant. We are aware of a number of cases in which community members have not been treated with respect, and in some instances where excessive force has been used. We are also aware that the community can do much to alleviate this level of distrust by supporting the police. We believe that the best support we can give to ensure both police safety, as well as community safety, is when citizens are actually engaged in monitoring police conduct.”

The groups also cited religious texts from the Christian Bible, the Hebrew Bible, and the Muslim Holy Qur’an, which they said “suggest the role of the police is to be guardians of the public’s safety, especially for the least among us.”

Visit https://vimeo.com/229878301, or click on the image below, to view Rev. Lewis Stewart, president of the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York, explain the purpose of the group’s press conference.

