Rochester Airport Announces Public Naming Contest for Two New Eateries

By Staff –

The Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) has announced a unique public naming contest for two new eateries coming to the airport as part of the ROC Renovation Project.

“What better way to make arriving at our airport a true Rochester experience than by dining at one of two eateries named by our own residents,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said. “I welcome everyone to take a shot at making their mark on our new airport by submitting their unique names before July 20.”

According to officials, the contest will have two phases.

In phase one, the local community has been invited to submit their name suggestions for each establishment by Friday, July 20, through the ROC Renovation website.

In phase two, a committee comprised of representatives from the airport, Visit Rochester, and SSP America, an operator of food and beverage brands at travel locations, will select the winning name for each establishment.

The winners will be announced at a later date, Dinolfo said.

Both establishments, one a new casual diner that will be located near Concourse A, and the other a new sports bar that will be located near Concourse B, will open this fall.

Visit www.rocrenovation.com/restaurantnamingcontest to submit a suggestion.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.