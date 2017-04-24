Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Awards Former RPD Patrol Chief

By Staff –

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, the compliance, diversity and inclusion officer for the Rochester Housing Authority, and former Rochester Police Department Patrol Chief, has been named the Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s 2017 Keeper of the Flame award recipient.

Delta Sigma Theta established the award to honor individuals’ commitment to community service.

Prior to her retirement in 2009, Herriott-Sullivan served as the RPD’s patrol chief of staff for 24 years.

She’s also served the community in both volunteer and professional capacities, the group said, including as project manager in the development of HOPE Enterprise (Helping Others, Promoting Excellence), and as a member of the Ban the Box Initiative, a group which campaigned successfully in 2014 to prevent companies from asking job applicants whether they’ve been convicted of a crime.

Herriott-Sullivan will receive the award during the organization’s 16th annual Jazz Brunch, Sunday, April 30, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in downtown Rochester.

The sold-out event will be held in affiliation with the sorority’s national Delta Research and Educational Foundation.

According to the Delta Rochester Alumnae Chapter, the organization gives its annual Keeper of the Flame Award “in recognition of those who continue to keep alive a tradition of contributions that represent African heritage while fulfilling the highest standards of integrity and excellence.”

Net proceeds from the Delta Jazz Brunch will support the Rochester Alumnae Chapter’s Maude Orman Scholarship Fund, as well as additional community service projects.